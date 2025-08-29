About Cookies on This Site

A Guide to the 25C Heat Pump Tax Credit for Smart Homeowners

HVACBlog29/08/2025

What is the 25C Heat Pump Tax Credit?

Did you know the U.S. government is offering a generous heat pump tax credit to homeowners who upgrade their cooling and heating systems? It’s a fantastic opportunity to pocket up to $2,0001) in savings, but there’s a catch: this program has a firm expiration date, and future political shifts could mean it’s gone after 2025.

The clock is ticking, and leaving this money on the table is the last thing any homeowner wants.

This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about securing the maximum 25C tax credit in 2025. More importantly, it will show you why choosing an integrated LG HVAC comfort solution—pairing a high-performance heat pump with a Heat Pump Water Heater of the same caliber—is the smartest way to capitalize on this limited-time offer.


1) https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/energy-efficient-home-improvement-credit

Infographic showing $3,200 25C tax credit breakdown for heat pumps, water heaters, and other home upgrades

Image Source: https://geteco.com/energy-efficient-home-improvement-credit-25c-tax-credit/

Why 2025 is the “Golden Year” for 25C

The incentive at the center of it all is the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit, officially known as the 25C tax credit. It’s designed to reward homeowners for making smart upgrades that lower energy use.
Here’s what it offers:
• A 30% tax credit on the total cost of your project.
• Up to a $2,000 annual maximum for qualifying heat pumps and heat pump water heaters.



Both high-efficiency heat pumps and heat pump water heater models qualify for these federal tax credits for heat pumps, making them a perfect pair for a total home upgrade.



Why is 2025 the year to act? The timeline for this credit has been officially shortened. The “One Big Beautiful Act,” signed on July 4, 2025, has set an early termination date for the 25C tax credit. This means the program, previously extended to 2032, will now permanently end on December 31, 2025. That makes 2025 the final year of certainty—if you complete your heat pump installation before December 31, 2025, you lock in your credit.1)
1) https://homes.rewiringamerica.org/federal-incentives/25c-heat-pump-tax-credits

Maximize Your Tax Credit with an LG Integrated System

So, how do you make the most of this time-sensitive tax credit? By choosing a system that not only qualifies but delivers unparalleled performance. The answer is pairing a Heat Pump with a Heat Pump Water Heater.

 

A. The Core Engine: The LG Inverter Heat Pump

First, what exactly is a heat pump? Think of it as a smart, all-in-one upgrade to your traditional gas furnace and air conditioner. Instead of burning fuel to create heat, a heat pump cleverly moves heat where you need it—transferring warmth from the outside air into your home in the winter, and reversing the process to pull heat out of your home in the summer. This heat-transfer process uses electricity to move heat rather than generate it, which may help lower utility bills depending on usage patterns, climate, and local electricity rates.1)

1) Actual energy savings and monthly cost reductions will vary depending on household usage patterns, climate conditions, and local utility rates.

 

So, why choose an LG Heat Pump for this upgrade? While most heat pumps work well in mild weather, they can struggle in extreme cold. That’s where LG excels.

 

a. Advanced Cold-Weather Performance: Thanks to LG’s advanced LGRED (Reliable to Extreme Degrees) heat technology, LG heat pumps provide stable and powerful heating performance even as outdoor temperatures drop unexpectedly. This is achieved through advanced features like the R1 Compressor and Vapor Injection technology, which boosts heating capacity in cold climates. This allows for reliable operation in temperatures as low as -25°C (-13°F) and maintains 100% of its heating capacity at 48°C (118°F).1)

1) Results may vary depending on the applied model and environment. / Only LGRED° models

LG HVAC lineup on grass featuring multi-position air handlers and inverter heat pumps for energy-efficient solutions

b. The Engine of Efficiency: The heart of this performance is the innovative R1 Compressor. It offers a wide operating range that intelligently adapts to various condition, designed to enhance efficiency and lower power consumption.1) Paired with a biomimetic fan design, it delivers powerful yet quiet comfort, maintaining a peaceful indoor environment.

1) Actual performance and savings may vary by installation and operating conditions.

 

B. The Perfect Partner: The LG Heat Pump Water Heater To help maximize savings, pairing your system with a smart water heater is key. So, what makes a heat pump water heater so efficient? A conventional water heater works like a giant kettle, using massive amounts of electricity to heat coils inside the tank. In contrast, a heat pump water heater cleverly pulls warmth from the surrounding air and transfers it into the water. This process of moving heat instead of creating it uses a fraction of the energy.

 

LG takes this already-efficient technology to the next level with its advanced Dual Inverter Compressor.1) This results in an exceptionally high Coefficient of Performance (COP) of up to 3.852)—meaning it can be almost four times more energy-efficient than a conventional electric water heater.3) This superior efficiency translates directly into lower monthly bills.4)

1) The dual inverter compressor is only applied to the square type(WH**.FA / WH**.F5) models.

2) Based on LG 270 ℓ model (WH27S.F5 / WH27STR2.FA)

3) Based on LG Heat Pump Water heater 270 ℓ model(WH27S.F5 / WH27STR2.FA, COP 3.85) vs. Electric water heater(COP 0.96)

4) Actual energy savings and monthly cost reductions will vary depending on household usage patterns, climate, and local utility rates.

Comparison of gas water heater emissions vs LG heat pump water heater with 3.85 COP and 74% air source efficiency

You also gain complete control. With Wi-Fi capability, you can monitor energy usage and adjust settings from anywhere using the LG ThinQ app.

LG U.S. inverter heat pump units on grass with R32 refrigerant label and slogan 'Ahead of the Expected

Don’t leave $2,000 on the table

"The opportunity is clear, but the window is closing. The 25C tax credit is only available for installations completed by December 31, 2025. Waiting could mean missing out on thousands of dollars in savings. By choosing to install an LG Inverter Heat Pump and a companion LG Heat Pump Water Heater, you’re making a smart financial decision. You secure a substantial federal tax credits now and set your home up for years of lower energy bills and superior comfort. You can also" find other incentives you qualify for with Rewiring America’s calculator.

Ready to take next steps?

See What Makes LG HVAC Differect

LG U.S. inverter heat pump units on grass with R32 refrigerant label and slogan 'Ahead of the Expected
LG inverter heat pump water heater in sleek industrial room with metallic finish and slogan 'Ahead of the Expected
More about LG HVAC

* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

red image

red image

