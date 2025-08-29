We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Did you know the U.S. government is offering a generous heat pump tax credit to homeowners who upgrade their cooling and heating systems? It’s a fantastic opportunity to pocket up to $2,0001) in savings, but there’s a catch: this program has a firm expiration date, and future political shifts could mean it’s gone after 2025.
The clock is ticking, and leaving this money on the table is the last thing any homeowner wants.
This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about securing the maximum 25C tax credit in 2025. More importantly, it will show you why choosing an integrated LG HVAC comfort solution—pairing a high-performance heat pump with a Heat Pump Water Heater of the same caliber—is the smartest way to capitalize on this limited-time offer.
1) https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/energy-efficient-home-improvement-credit