So, how do you make the most of this time-sensitive tax credit? By choosing a system that not only qualifies but delivers unparalleled performance. The answer is pairing a Heat Pump with a Heat Pump Water Heater.

A. The Core Engine: The LG Inverter Heat Pump

First, what exactly is a heat pump? Think of it as a smart, all-in-one upgrade to your traditional gas furnace and air conditioner. Instead of burning fuel to create heat, a heat pump cleverly moves heat where you need it—transferring warmth from the outside air into your home in the winter, and reversing the process to pull heat out of your home in the summer. This heat-transfer process uses electricity to move heat rather than generate it, which may help lower utility bills depending on usage patterns, climate, and local electricity rates.1)

So, why choose an LG Heat Pump for this upgrade? While most heat pumps work well in mild weather, they can struggle in extreme cold. That’s where LG excels.

a. Advanced Cold-Weather Performance: Thanks to LG’s advanced LGRED (Reliable to Extreme Degrees) heat technology, LG heat pumps provide stable and powerful heating performance even as outdoor temperatures drop unexpectedly. This is achieved through advanced features like the R1 Compressor and Vapor Injection technology, which boosts heating capacity in cold climates. This allows for reliable operation in temperatures as low as -25°C (-13°F) and maintains 100% of its heating capacity at 48°C (118°F).1)

