This year, LG marked its presence at the AHR Expo in Chicago, US, with a dedicated booth, where the company showcased its advanced HVAC products. The AHR Expo is a premier event in the HVACR (Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) industry, renowned for showcasing the latest innovations, technologies, and trends in the field. The trend of home electrification represents a significant shift towards sustainable living, as households increasingly adopt electric-based systems and appliances for heating, cooling, and general energy needs, in lieu of traditional fossil fuel reliance. LG featured residential solutions to address home electrification and a range of other offerings. Let’s explore the LG products and services, including residential, commercial, system control, and customer support solutions, at this year’s AHR Expo.