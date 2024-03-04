When it comes to Commercial HVAC solutions, LG had an extensive lineup of solutions to exhibit at AHR Expo for every sector.

Retail

The Multi V i, LG's Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) unit, along with its complementary Hydro Kit and Heat Recovery Unit, made a significant impact at the AHR Expo, capturing the attention of retail industry professionals. These systems offer retail spaces flexible and energy-efficient climate control, providing the ability to recover and redirect heat energy, ensuring optimal comfort in various retail settings. The integration of these units allows for a tailored approach to HVAC, meeting the specific demands of retail environments with precision and sustainability.