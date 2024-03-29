When initiating the installation of the R290 Monobloc heat pump, several preliminary steps are essential for a smooth process. Begin by verifying the model number on the packaging to confirm the correct product has been received. Inspect both the packaging and the product meticulously to ensure there are no signs of damage. Additionally, it is crucial to measure the dimensions of the installation area to guarantee there is sufficient space for the system's optimal operation.

Prior to the installation of the heat pump, careful preparation of the foundation and drainage for the outdoor unit is crucial. Ensure that the foundation is constructed higher than the local average snowfall height to prevent snow accumulation interfering with operation, and verify that the condensate water drainage is frost-free to avoid freezing. Additionally, it is necessary to complete any drilling through the building's walls in advance to facilitate a smoother installation process. Utilizing a leak detector both before and immediately after unpacking the unit is essential to confirm there are no leaks. Lastly, verify that all parts required for the installation are supplied to avoid any delays or issues during the installation process.