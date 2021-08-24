We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HVAC systems play an essential role in most of our daily lives. HVAC systems keep us cool in the summer heat and warm in the cold of winter, more comfortable environment to be at. We’re all familiar with the air conditioning units we see in our homes and offices, but on a very large scale, it becomes necessary to make the cooling process more cost-effective. This is where chillers become such an important part of an HVAC system. Large buildings such as manufacturing plants, high-rise office towers and shopping malls generate a lot of heat during daily operations and this heat must be removed to keep occupants comfortable and equipment operating safely. Now, it’s time to dive in and discover more about the world of chillers.