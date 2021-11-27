We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Becoming more sustainable means a commitment to using fewer resources, creating less waste, and doing everything possible to ensure a healthy planet for future generations. LG Electronics embraces this challenge and continues to take steps to reduce its environmental impact through an extensive program of ESG management. Along with its ambitious Zero Carbon 2030 initiative and goal to transition completely to renewable energy by 2050, LG offers innovative solutions that can help consumers to live more in balance with nature today.