Are you looking for an eco-friendlier solution for heating your home? You may have seen air-source heat pump (AWHP) solutions garnering attention in the media lately and might have questions such as, “What exactly do these systems do? Is an AWHP really worth the money?”. Or you may have decided on investing in an AWHP but are still wondering what brand has the right solution for your home. With this article, we will try to provide answers to questions you may have while navigating the selection process of this emerging technology. Join us as we address the most frequently asked questions about AWHPs.