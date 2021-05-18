We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Most of us know LG as a leading manufacturer of home appliances. LG appliances have been transforming our lives at home for decades. What many people may not know is that LG is much more than merely a home appliance manufacturer. LG has developed a way to connect all of its innovations to revolutionize the concept of the home itself. LG ThinQ Home harnesses the power of connectivity to integrate IoT enabled appliances so they can work seamlessly together at home. Connectivity through ThinQ Home allows your home to work for you while saving money and time for you and your family. ThinQ Home has created a smarter home for a smarter lifestyle.