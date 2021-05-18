Beyond personal convenience, LG ThinQ Home also acts as an energy optimization system that can manage everything from energy production and storage to energy consumption. When you implement new and renewable energy sources such as the LG’s innovative solar panels, you can use ThinQ Home to store that energy with an Energy Storage System (ESS) until it is needed at peak hours to reduce energy costs. This energy can also be utilized as power HVAC systems or even can be supplied back to the grid. But ThinQ Home also has predictive intelligence that can automatically calculate the optimum combination of energy allocation factors and do the hard work for you. Even in a power outage, ThinQ will use its AI-powered energy optimization system to fine-tune energy consumption. ThinQ Home can manage HVAC systems, TVs, pool pumps and even electric vehicles whether or not they are LG products or a product from one of LG’s growing network of partners. Your home should run just as you want it to without limiting your choices. It’s LG’s job to ensure your home is running efficiently, conveniently, economically and sustainably.