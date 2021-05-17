We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Environments such as museums and archives provide us access to invaluable resources of cultural and historical relevance. While museums and archives require HVAC systems to keep visitors comfortable, they also play an important role in preserving the integrity of often sensitive materials through precise temperature and humidity control. In order to maintain environments that prevent degradation of these culturally significant materials, HVAC systems must simultaneously maintain proper conditions across a wide range of environments at all times. This constant operation and monitoring can consume excessive amounts of energy, which leads to hefty energy bills and has a long-term negative impact on the environment at large.