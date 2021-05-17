What makes the DUAL Vane Cassette unique is its ability to deliver customizable airflow to match the needs of any space. LG’s proprietary DUAL Vane technology and 3D fan makes it possible for the DUAL Vane Cassette to reach even further and cover more area with diverse airflow options. The powerful 3D fan and 2 individual vanes enables the indoor cassette to provide ideal temperatures all the way to the floor even in large lobbies with ceiling as high as 5 meters. Integrated sensing technology also allows the DUAL Vane Cassette to detect temperatures on floor surfaces to ensure target temperatures are met evenly throughout any space. Additionally, it can also be fitted with the LG Air Purification Kit with 5-step air filtration that can eliminate 99.9% of PM1.0 fine dust particles to create safer environments where large crowds are expected.