The Truth About Heat Pumps: Busting the Myths
We are currently facing global inflation and an increase in gas prices making waves across the globe. These and other factors are making it difficult for many to afford their energy bills. Heat pumps use air, water, or geothermal energy as an energy source and are gaining popularity as high-efficiency heating solutions. But there are some misconceptions about heat pumps that are making people apprehensive about investing in heat pump technology. Let’s explore some myths about heat pumps and clear the air concerning these eco-conscious solutions.
Myth 1: Heat Pumps Don’t Work in Harsh Winters
Because heat pumps move heat energy from the outdoors to provide warm air indoors, some people incorrectly believe that they cannot heat a home when the weather is very cold. In the past, when the temperature outdoors would drop, the efficiency of a heat pump would suffer. However, the advanced technology of LG air-source heat pumps now offers high-performance heating, minimizing the loss of efficiency even when outdoor temperatures are as low as -25°C.*1) Heat pumps also continue to gain popularity in colder regions such as Scandinavia.2)
*Outdoor temperature range for heating mode indicated in operation range of the PDB (Product Data Book). However, in general, when the outdoor temperature is lower, the capacity, efficiency, and maximum water outlet temperature at that outdoor temperature will also be lower than normal outdoor temperature operation.
Myth 2: Heat Pumps are Too Expensive
The initial investment required for a heat pump is higher than for conventional heating systems. But there is something you should know. As with the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) in UK and the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Act (HEEHRA) in the US, local governments are offering grants and rebates to reduce this burden.* In addition, heat pump consumers will benefit from 0% VAT on their purchases for the time being. Furthermore, lower operation costs will help with the total expense over the lifetime of the heat pump. For more information about the cost benefits of heat pumps, see our blog article on this topic here. These incentives are creating a trend of installing energy-efficient and eco-conscious heat pumps. 1)
*The amount of grants and rebates as well as eligibility for these incentives may vary depending on location.
Myth 3: Heat Pumps are Too Noisy
Some heat pumps have a reputation for being noisy. But actually, many heat pumps have noise levels low enough to be compliant with government regulations. In fact, the LG Therma V R32 Monobloc S (5, 7, 9, 12 kW single / 3-phase models) has been Quiet Mark certified1) for low noise levels. They also keep the noise to a minimum inside the home as well.
Myth 4: Heat Pumps Only Heat
While the term ‘heat pump’ itself may be misleading for some, air-source heat pumps are actually effective solutions for cooling as well as heating.
As we discussed earlier, heat pumps are solutions that move heat energy. Just as they can ‘pump’ heat energy indoors from outside, they, of course, can work in reverse. Heat pumps are also able to ‘pump’ heat energy outdoors from inside to provide cooling. Not only do heat pumps cool effectively, but they also can use less energy to cool than they use to heat. Heat pumps are a 2-in-1 solution for climate control throughout all the seasons.
Myth 5: Heat Pumps Require a Lot of Maintenance
The mechanics of most heat pumps are actually quite simple. A quality heat pump should last 15 years or more and require little maintenance over its warranty period if it is properly installed by a certified installer. Simply keeping your heat pump clean and clear of debris will ensure optimal performance and it will only need to be serviced by a professional once every few years.1)
We hope we’ve helped dispel some of the myths and misunderstandings about heat pumps. While there are still some people who feel uneasy about making the move to a heat pump, clearing up misconceptions about the technology will help people understand more clearly about these eco-conscious solutions.
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
