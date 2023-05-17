Because heat pumps move heat energy from the outdoors to provide warm air indoors, some people incorrectly believe that they cannot heat a home when the weather is very cold. In the past, when the temperature outdoors would drop, the efficiency of a heat pump would suffer. However, the advanced technology of LG air-source heat pumps now offers high-performance heating, minimizing the loss of efficiency even when outdoor temperatures are as low as -25°C.*1) Heat pumps also continue to gain popularity in colder regions such as Scandinavia.2)

*Outdoor temperature range for heating mode indicated in operation range of the PDB (Product Data Book). However, in general, when the outdoor temperature is lower, the capacity, efficiency, and maximum water outlet temperature at that outdoor temperature will also be lower than normal outdoor temperature operation.

1)https://www.fmb.org.uk/homepicks/heat-pumps/lg-therma-v-air-source-heat-pump-review/

https://www.theecoexperts.co.uk/heat-pumps/do-air-source-heat-pumps-work-in-cold-weather

2) https://carbonswitch.com/do-heat-pumps-work-in-cold-weather/