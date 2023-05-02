We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ISH 2023 opened on the 13th of March in Frankfurt, Germany, for the first time since 2019. ISH is the world’s largest exposition focusing on energy, water, and HVAC solutions in the building sector. 2,025 businesses participated in this year’s ISH exhibition with over 150,000 visitors attending the event. The LG booth at ISH 2023 allowed visitors to experience LG’s latest heat pump offerings and AI-powered Multi V i VRF solution as well as its existing line of HVAC products.
Eye Candy at LG’s Booth
LG’s 490m2 booth with an open-design booth was supplemented with large-scale kinetic displays and allowed visitors to freely walk through the space and offered a clear view of all the products. These displays added an eye-catching factor and allowed visitors to not only see new and existing products but also become immersed in how these products operate.
Guests at the booth were also treated to art installations inspired by literary works such as Herman Hesse’s <Trees> and Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s <The Little Prince>. Both LG’s residential and commercial products were met with a positive reaction from visitors, who had many inquiries about the advantages that the products provide, release dates, and product prices. Let’s review the products that were the center of attention at ISH 2023.
Residential Heating Solution
As some European countries are pushing the transition from conventional heating systems to more eco-conscious solutions, the heat pump market has seen a significant surge. Countries in the EU are offering subsidies and grants to promote the use of heat pumps, which made LG heat pump solutions a highlight of the exhibition. Along with heat pump solutions, LG’s energy management systems also received a lot of attention.
New look, new refrigerant, quiet and eco-conscious
The premium highlight of LG for the ISH 2023, the new Therma V has been introduced to the public. A propane heat pump with a highly eco-conscious refrigerant with a GWP of just 3 and is one of the quietest units in the market. As designed in black for the first time as a heat pump from LG and displayed in front of a futuristic infinity mirror, it caught many visitors’ eyes and received a lot of inquiries. Visitors to the booth were interested in LG’s proprietary R290 scroll compressor, release dates for the product, and key features.
The Black Monobloc Design meets its Function
The new color and design of the Therma V R32 Monobloc were unveiled at ISH this year. People provided positive feedback about the upgraded black design with a smaller footprint, which fits more harmoniously with the installation environment. When it came to the Therma V R32 Split, visitors were also interested in the Integrated Water Tank (IWT) for new developments.
Smart monitoring is more than just a trend, it’s a must
As interest in energy management solutions for energy monitoring and control continues to grow, LG’s Home Energy Package with ThinQ was demonstrated at the LG booth. The booth also provided diagrams and videos on larger screens to help potential customers better understand and experience the overall flow of the system showing how the energy is generated, stored, and efficiently consumed. ThinQ connectivity offers customers comprehensive monitoring and control over their heating system.
In addition, LG also demonstrated the BECON Cloud service for Therma V, a cloud-based digital monitoring platform that allows service providers to monitor the status of clients’ heat pumps, remotely in real-time. The benefit of identifying the cause of an issue and being able to complete the repair in a one-time visit was comprehensively demonstrated for installers.
The New AI-powered Phase for the Commercial
Large-scale commercial HVAC applications were also a point of interest for visitors to the LG booth at ISH. People expressed interest in comprehensive solutions that provide both heating and cooling in large facilities. The Multi V i was presented as the future of smart HVAC solutions and the Hydro Kit retained its position as an all-in-one VRF system.
Innovative, Intelligent, Interactive
The new AI-powered Multi V i VRF system was also exhibited as another rising star at the booth. The AI engine LG has applied to its Multi V i elevates the VRF solution’s operational efficiency and cuts down on its energy consumption. Employing a machine learning algorithm, it can manage the Multi V i’s heating or cooling operation, adjusting performance based on a variety of factors. As Multi V i was introduced to the public, many development planners specializing in building renovations showed interest in the smart VRF system. In particular, these planners were interested in the VRF solution for projects that require simultaneous heating and cooling such as schools or churches. And these inquiries also included the use case for VRF as a heating solution.
Hot and Cold, the All-in-one VRF
The LG Hydro Kit for VRF heating received much more attention than at previous exhibitions. This heating and hot water solution was one of the most popular items at the booth. Visitors to the space were curious about the all-in-one potential for VRF systems that allow them to not only heat and cool but also provide a source of hot water at the same time.
ISH 2023 was a great opportunity for LG to meet diverse customers in the HVAC industry in person to introduce new and existing products while receiving helpful feedback about them. This opportunity also allowed LG to come closer to its goal of being a solutions provider that improves both nature and humankind. LG will continue to take advantage of these opportunities going forward. If you’d like to learn more about the LG booth at ISH, please watch the video below!
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
