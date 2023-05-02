LG’s 490m2 booth with an open-design booth was supplemented with large-scale kinetic displays and allowed visitors to freely walk through the space and offered a clear view of all the products. These displays added an eye-catching factor and allowed visitors to not only see new and existing products but also become immersed in how these products operate.



Guests at the booth were also treated to art installations inspired by literary works such as Herman Hesse’s <Trees> and Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s <The Little Prince>. Both LG’s residential and commercial products were met with a positive reaction from visitors, who had many inquiries about the advantages that the products provide, release dates, and product prices. Let’s review the products that were the center of attention at ISH 2023.