Like the UK, governments in Europe and North America are offering heat pump grants and rebates to reduce the burden of an initial investment in a heat pump system. While these benefits curb the impact of investment, they won’t last forever. The Boiler Upgrade Scheme in the UK, under the Heat and Building Strategy, offers up to £5,000 for the installation of a heat pump until 2025.2)

Furthermore, some governments have gone so far as to ban the installation of gas boilers altogether. This means that heat pumps are not just a sound choice, but they may be a necessity going forward. The time to invest in a heat pump really is now!



2) https://heat-pumps.org.uk/