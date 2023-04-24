We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
So, you’re contemplating investing in a heat pump? Heat pump technology has come a long way and these sustainable have become efficient solutions for effectively heating homes in most climate zones. But many consumers are hesitant to purchase a heat pump due to the high initial investment. To address concerns consumers may have, let’s look at air-source heat pump costs, air-source heat pump grants and rebates available, and how heat pump energy efficiency can save you money. We’ll be using the UK market as a basis to examine the overall costs involved in investing in a heat pump and why now is as good a time as any to buy.