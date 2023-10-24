LG HVAC maintenance service provides engineers with a versatile platform for efficient remote monitoring and management of systems through easy connectivity and an open API. This allows for the development and implementation of custom applications and controls, enhancing system functionality and user experience. Consequently, engineers can enhance system reliability, reduce downtime, and ensure customer satisfaction through predictive and preventative maintenance.

* BECON cloud API is not officially supported. In order to use BECON cloud API, a business should first consult with LG Electronics in detail.