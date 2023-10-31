We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In the vast world of HVAC systems, chillers play a pivotal role in ensuring our spaces remain cool and comfortable. These powerful systems are what’s behind the serene ambiance of large buildings, industrial facilities, and various other applications. But what exactly are chillers, and how do they function? Dive with us into the intricacies of chillers, as we unravel their types and the components that make them tick, all under the trusted banner of LG.