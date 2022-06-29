It is imperative that stable temperature, humidity and air pressure be maintained throughout a hospital. However, maintaining these factors 24 hours a day is very complicated and each individual space has its own requirements for optimal conditions. Along with the Multi V system, LG AHUs are able to manage a wide range of complex factors across large and diverse spaces. The LG AHU Comm. The kit is a control solution that can easily be connected to the DX coil of an AHU to manage the supply of fresh air. The EEV Kit can also be added to manage operation loads for faster and more precise temperature control. LG AHUs are fitted with True HEPA Filters that remove 99.999% of all airborne particles as small as 0.3u with MERV 17. With this application, Hospital General de Latacunga is able to maintain a thoroughly hygienic environment and meet cleanliness Class 10,000 standards. In addition, careful management of air passage between the various departments in a hospital is crucial in preventing cross-contamination. LG AHUs control air pressure in each room to maintain not only fresh air but hygienically clean air in each isolated space within the facility.



