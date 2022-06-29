We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ecuador is a country with a wide range of diversified environments from the lavish landscapes of the Andean highlands to the wildlife-rich Galapagos islands. Each region has its own unique geography and ecosystems. On our blog, we have often discussed the intricacies and challenges diverse spaces present when installing an HVAC system. Each space has its own unique requirements that must be considered in each step of installation. A hospital is a particularly complex environment that includes many different spaces that have specific applications and needs. LG Air Solution excels at providing solutions catered to the needs of our partners and that is just what we accomplished at Hospital General de Latacunga in Ecuador.