Let us revisit 7 St. Thomas building, the state-of-the-art Multi V reference site in Canada to hear the stories of each of the stakeholders. The project developer, regional sales manager, one of the tenants and the gallery manager each have a fascinating story to tell about this office condo located in the heart of Toronto. 7 St. Thomas required lots of flexibility and presented unique design challenges for both the mechanical and ventilation side, but LG’s 575V Multi V was able to provide the right solution.