We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AI Hokair Group is one of the fastest growing business groups in Saudi Arabia with more than 34 hotels and 79 international hotels Such as Holiday Inn, Hilton Doubletree, Radisson Blue and so on. The group was looking for best HVAC solution to ensure energy efficiency and meet the aesthetic and engineering requirements at the same time.