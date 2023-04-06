In addition to ventilation, IAQ can be improved through air filtration. For general occupants, it is recommended to improve the central air conditioning system and other HVAC filtration devices to a MERV-13(ASHRAE 2017b) or highest level achievable and to also add portable air cleaners with HEPA or high-MERV filters (AHAM 2015) * According to "ASHRAE Position Document on Infectious Aerosols", HEPA-grade filtration for local recirculation air is recommended for health care facilities. Appropriate maintenance is required for the optimized performance of the filters as time goes by. Small particulates like fine dust are invisible and difficult to recognize, so various sensing and control technologies are being developed for air quality visualization to improve upon this maintenance. Sensing and control technologies are often overlooked. However, these technologies are equally important in ensuring the quality of IAQ.