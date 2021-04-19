Part 11. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Telematics

Smartphones have become close part of our lives when we talk to friends over the phone or messenger or watch a TV show on a video streaming platform. So which technology makes these possible? Communications. Most of what we do with smartphones wouldn't be possible without an internet connection. As you can see, communications technology, combined with different fields, make so many things possible.

The same applies to cars. Communication technology is what enables you to check the map, driving information, news, shop, make financial transactions on the move through the automotive displays. So, how do cars communicate with such services? The technology that connects cars to the Internet is called Telematics. And that's what we'll be talking about today.