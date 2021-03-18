Part 10. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Display

Autonomous driving technology is making driving more convenient. Various driver-assist systems such as lane assist and frontal collision prevention technologies are providing greater convenience. Future automobiles with fully autonomous driving will enable people to do more in cars, such as work or watch a movie, instead of driving.

That's why automakers are focusing on providing an outstanding in-vehicle experience when developing their cars. And one of the essential elements for providing this special experience is the automotive display. When searching information for work or watching a movie, a large and easy-to-use, high-quality screen is a must. Today, let's take a look at how the automotive display trend is changing.