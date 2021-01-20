Part 9. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Infotainment

Infotainment is a word that combines information, such as navigation directions, and entertaining, including movies, music, games and social media. It delivers information in a fun and interesting way to provide a more satisfying user experience rather than just sending notifications.

UX (User Experience) and UI (User Interface) are the primary contact points between the product and the customer, and how easy, fast, and intuitive the UX and UI are is becoming ever more important. To meet this trend, LG Electronics is developing the infotainment technology that can satisfy the passengers in the cabin.