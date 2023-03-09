Part 32. [Mobility Inside] Car as a Wallet with Post-Quantum Cryptography Technology

Have you ever used a drive-through, which is spreading across fast food and coffee chains? We use our cards and phones to make payments at drive-throughs, but now, a simpler and faster mode of payment without phone and card is emerging — payment via biometric recognition.

Car-pay, which uses Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) technology, was showcased by LG Electronics and LG U+ at CES 2023 held in Las Vegas, US.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) is an encryption method that uses a complex mathematical algorithm that takes billions of years to solve with a quantum computer, and can be applied to key security elements such as encryption method, encryption key exchange, data encryption/decryption, and integrity authentication. The advantage is that it can be implemented just with software without any additional equipment. (Source: LG U+)