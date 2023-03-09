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Part 32. [Mobility Inside] Car as a Wallet with Post-Quantum Cryptography Technology

by Soonin Chung Professional Researcher, Vehicle component Solutions Company, LG Electronics
MobilityBlog09/03/2023

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Automatic cars, big data, AI, cloud and 5G: a combination of all these would be the future of cars. LG Electronics Vehicle components Solutions is relentlessly working to provide customers best in-vehicle experiences. Meet the future of cars experienced by one of our senior researchers, Soonin Chung in ‘Mobility Inside.’

An image of a person in the car using drive thru

| The drive-through system for in-vehicle payments (Source: Shutterstock)

Have you ever used a drive-through, which is spreading across fast food and coffee chains? We use our cards and phones to make payments at drive-throughs, but now, a simpler and faster mode of payment without phone and card is emerging — payment via biometric recognition.

 

Car-pay, which uses Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) technology, was showcased by LG Electronics and LG U+ at CES 2023 held in Las Vegas, US.

 

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) is an encryption method that uses a complex mathematical algorithm that takes billions of years to solve with a quantum computer, and can be applied to key security elements such as encryption method, encryption key exchange, data encryption/decryption, and integrity authentication. The advantage is that it can be implemented just with software without any additional equipment. (Source: LG U+)

An image of a car and a toll payment system

| Car Pay technology delivers payment information safely and quickly

When using Car Pay technology, the driver's personal information or payment information is transmitted to the outside of the car. The payment system of a drive-through store or the toll payment system is considered as outside the car. In other words, it is a system where the payment for the person inside the car takes place outside of the car. In order to protect the personal information of the driver or the payment information, only the information allowed by the driver is transferred and is inaccessible to other people. That is due to the sensitive nature of the information. However, speed is as important as safety. Because people are less likely to use a slow and sluggish feature.

An image of four differenct pictures with a grid

| The introductory video of PQC Car Pay technology by LG U + at CES 2023 (Source: LG U+)

The Car Pay technology that LG Electronics and LG U+ showcased at CES 2023, is secure and fast. This technology utilizes quantum computing to prevent hacking, protects the information of the passengers, and facilitates payment

An image of a finger pointing the screen inside a car

| Car Pay technology will be widely used in future cars (Source: Clipart)

If Car Pay technology is applied to automotive electrical equipment AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation), we will be able to do everything with the help of a car. Since everything is possible inside a car, ranging from entertainment, information management, vehicle management and shopping, etc.

 

Needless to say, the Car Pay technology’s use will not just be limited to payments. In the long run, it is a feature that is necessary for connected cars. Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) technology, used in Car Pay, is required by connected cars for exchanging information between the car and the outside, such as the automobile’s speed, external temperature, and hurdles in traffic, etc. Car Pay technology, which safely and quickly exchanges information, will also be widely used for over-the-air (OTA) updates and vehicle-to-vehicle wireless communication service, V2X.

An image of three men

| LG Electronics signed a business agreement with LG U+ and CryptoLab (Source: LiVE LG)

For extensive development of this technology, the electronic component solution business LG Electronics LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company, quantum computing exclusive communication network LG U+, and cryptography specialized enterprise CryptoLab, entered a business agreement. This agreement was made to advance in the area of connected car cyber security technology. We will continue to provide you with amazing experiences through LG Electronics' Vehicle component Solutions that will change more diversely and extensively.

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