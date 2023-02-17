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Part 31. [Mobility Inside] Digital Transformation (DX) Guides the Future of the Automobile Industry

by Soonin Chung Professional Researcher, Vehicle component Solutions Company, LG Electronics
MobilityBlog17/02/2023

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Automatic cars, big data, AI, cloud and 5G: a combination of all these would be the future of cars. LG Electronics Vehicle components Solutions is relentlessly working to provide customers best in-vehicle experiences. Meet the future of cars experienced by one of our senior researchers, Soonin Chung in ‘Mobility Inside’.

The automotive industry undergoing digital transformation (DX)

│ The automotive industry undergoing digital transformation (DX) (Source: Shutterstock)

DX (Digital Transformation) through the Internet of Things, Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and Big Data is on rise. Digitalization has taken a step forward in all aspects of business. Then what about cars?

High-performance chip and software will control future cars

│ High-performance chip and software will control future cars (Source: Clipart)

Future cars will be controlled by integrating high-performance chips and software. A lot of effort is required to analyze, install, develop, inspect, and maintain the chip and software inside the car. In order to carry out these processes quickly and accurately, a more powerful strategy than the existing analog method is needed. This has raised the need for digital transformation. This means a change in the way humans deal with data.

1. Digital Transformation of Automotive Parts Development Process

LG Electronics, with Altair, built an AI platform that verifies the performance of automotive parts

│ LG Electronics, with Altair, built an AI platform that verifies the performance of automotive parts (Source: LiVE LG)

LG Electronics is introducing digital transformation in the automotive components’ development process to improve product quality and accelerate the growth of its automotive business. LG Electronics researchers are utilizing an AI inspection platform developed in collaboration with the simulation specialized company, Altair, for the development of car components. Altair is a US-based business established in 1985 that develops customized software and solutions based on simulation, high-performance computing, AI, etc. The platform jointly developed by LG Electronics and Altair standardizes the measured data at a certain time, analyzes and learns data using artificial intelligence technology, and visualizes the results for easy viewing.

AI platform that induces quality improvement by applying accumulated data to various processes

│ AI platform that induces quality improvement by applying accumulated data to various processes (Source: Clipart)

Using this platform, LG Electronics can make better automobile parts by predicting the performance of each stage from the early stage of development, such as analyzing customer requirements. It can also speed up development by automating performance verification and systematically manage the vast amount of simulation data generated during the development process. For example, previously if a customer requested a new part, the development was started out similarly based on previous experiences. Now, before starting development, it is possible to virtually predict the performance of multiple products in advance by using the AI platform and make reverse suggestions to customers, increasing satisfaction with the results. The data accumulated during the verification process is continuously learned to improve prediction accuracy. Afterwards, the data can be applied to various processes from planning to mass production to improve product performance and quality.

2. The Digital Transformation of the Global Premium Car Industry

The use of vehicle data collected through OTA is becoming increasingly important

│ The use of vehicle data collected through OTA is becoming increasingly important (Source: Clipart)

How are global car companies using DX for the development of cars? A famous North American electric vehicle company has been applying OTA* to all of its vehicles since 2014 and is steadily accumulating not only driving data but also data on the frequency of use of each part and battery performance. This is because based on the collected data, it is possible to know quickly and accurately how to change the battery combination, integrate parts, and remove unnecessary specifications. As vehicles can be developed more efficiently and required resources can be continuously reduced, the use of vehicle data is becoming more important for various fields and departments that develop cars.

 

*OTA: Over The Air, an update that wirelessly modifies, adds, or deletes the software built into the vehicle

3. DX Is Important for Contact-Less Services in Cars

Accelerated contactless service of car management

│ Accelerated contactless service of car management (Source: Clipart)

Digital transformation does not stop at the car development process. Sales, management, online and contactless services will show a different face of digital transformation. An example of this is a service that allows you to compare car quotes, book maintenance appointments, and make payments all at once using a smartphone app. Compare price, quality, options and search for reviews are also being done online, so consumers only need to look online when deciding to buy a car. As contactless culture becomes common post-COVID-19, digitalization will accelerate across industries.

Secure high-quality vehicle data through digital transformation

│ Secure high-quality vehicle data through digital transformation (Source: Shutterstock)

Both automakers and component developers are simultaneously seeking to increase development efficiency and reduce costs through digital transformation. The more people use the car, the more driving big data and driving big data derived from the car will accumulate. By using such high-quality big data, automobile manufacturers, auto-part makers, and after-sales companies are making the field of the automobile industry even richer. Aren't you excited about the digital transformation that will take place in your car?

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