Part 31. [Mobility Inside] Digital Transformation (DX) Guides the Future of the Automobile Industry

How are global car companies using DX for the development of cars? A famous North American electric vehicle company has been applying OTA* to all of its vehicles since 2014 and is steadily accumulating not only driving data but also data on the frequency of use of each part and battery performance. This is because based on the collected data, it is possible to know quickly and accurately how to change the battery combination, integrate parts, and remove unnecessary specifications. As vehicles can be developed more efficiently and required resources can be continuously reduced, the use of vehicle data is becoming more important for various fields and departments that develop cars.

*OTA: Over The Air, an update that wirelessly modifies, adds, or deletes the software built into the vehicle