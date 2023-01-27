We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Part 30. [Mobility Inside] Future Car Space to be Enjoyed with Five Senses
Automatic cars, big data, AI, cloud and 5G: a combination of all these would be the future of cars. LG Electronics Vehicle components Solutions is relentlessly working to provide customers best in-vehicle experiences. Meet the future of cars experienced by one of our senior researchers, Soonin Chung in ‘Mobility Inside’.
Explore LG Mobility
Discover additional services for your business.
2023, the year of the black rabbit has started. Last year, we brought you various stories on the aspects of future cars. We hope that you enjoyed the face of the newly developed futuristic cars in our blog last year. At CES 2023, the world’s largest home appliances and IT exhibition held in Las Vegas, a lot of automobile companies presented revolutionary ideas on car component solutions for futuristic cars. How will we use in-vehicle space in the future? Let’s find out together.
How Will Offline Spaces Change in the Future?
│ The five senses of human beings: sight, touch, smell and taste (Source: Shutterstock)
The five senses of human beings all perceive a particular space differently. Depending on how a place satisfies our five senses, a space can become special or be recognized that way.
In the future, it is anticipated that universal services will become offline and only special services will be conducted online. In that case, regular offline services cannot survive in their current form. In order to stand out, such services will have to appeal to the five senses of human beings.
│ Warm cafe lights with a cozy feel (Source: Shutterstock)
Let’s take lights as an example. Depending on the color, temperature, and location of the lights the atmosphere of the place changes. You must have been to cafes with indirect lighting, low illumination, and a cozy feeling. You likely stayed there longer and felt more focused while writing or working. That is because indirect lighting is comforting. The reason is the use of five senses to block out the daily mood and provide a contrast with a unique mood that fits the concept of the space. That's why you are much more focused than in your room.
On the other hand, if it’s a very bright place, we instinctively look in that direction and move in that direction. In other words, lights are not just responsible for the character of a place, but also control the movement of the people. It is possible to guide people’s movement through light.
│ The music at performance elevates audience engagement (Source: Shutterstock)
How about sound? Playing loud and grand music is a very common technique used by art centers, theatres and concert venues to immerse people in a particular space. It makes you feel like you have entered an entirely different world from your room, workplace or even school. People feel emotionally moved by such services and minutely planned spaces that satisfy their five senses, becoming more eager to spend their money.
How Would Future Cars Evolve?
│ Self-driving cars will become a space that utilizes travel time beyond a means of transportation (Source: Shutterstock)
Future cars will be automatic, with no obligation to focus on the front or even drive. It would become more important to do something enjoyable and entertaining while commuting to your destination. Even in terms of space, as mentioned earlier, future cars would have to be more competitive. They would need to have unparalleled attributes. What do you think would be required for that? For future cars, factors satisfying all five senses would be required.
AVN Media Device for Automotive Electronics
According to the analyzed data of EBEST Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. in May 2022, LG Electronics occupies 12% of the global market share in AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation), a media device for automobiles, and is estimated to rank 2nd. 1) In an era of fully autonomous driving, passengers will not have to drive, so enjoying various media devices in the car will be the focus. This is why LG Electronics is focusing on the AVN field.
1) The future brought by Mobileye, EBEST Investment & Securities Research Centre, 2022.5.25
Basic transportation information, gas station location, surrounding environment, etc. are some AVN functions important for driving. However, in the future, there will be an increased use in AVN for attending meetings, watching movies, music videos, or even buying clothes online. The next-generation AVN will make the inside of the car a professional movie theater worthy of 4D, a music room with high-end speakers, and various convenient facilities in the car.
If you’re curious about next-generation cars, check out LG Electronics’ ‘LG Omnipod’. LG Electronics has presented various lifestyles that can be enjoyed with AVN in the car through the LG Omnipod. All this while stimulating all of the five human senses of sight, hearing, smell, and touch.
▶Find out more about LG Omnipod
Camera: The Focus of Future Cars
Would you not want a future ‘five senses’ car to quickly recognize human gestures and provides customized services? In order to become a differentiated space, a unique point like this is required. LG Electronics is aware of this and is developing electric components for future cars in advance.
LG Electronics also manufactures movement detection systems and gesture cameras to enable various features inside a car. Partnering with global car brands, LG’s technology was installed and mass-produced. The camera mounted on the car's ceiling can cruise control or control the audio volume by reading the driver's hand gestures. It operates the car's in-vehicle features depending on the hand gestures' motion, angle, form, and speed.
It has a camera inside and outside the car. LG Electronics supplies global automobile brands with a system that predicts the risk of collision by detecting an object in front of the car, automatically maintains the lane, and a distance from the car in front. This function, which recognizes even closely related objects faster than anyone else, is expected to create greater synergy when combined with a sensor that recognizes the five human senses.
An in-vehicle space that can utilize all five human senses and goes beyond simple movement and helps transition between spaces, will provide us with more diverse experiences. Various auto parts solutions also contribute here. Meet a better future with LG Electronics' various electronic vehicle component solutions for a life that unfolds in a different way than before!
The URL has been copied to the clipboard.