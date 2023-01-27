Part 30. [Mobility Inside] Future Car Space to be Enjoyed with Five Senses

Let’s take lights as an example. Depending on the color, temperature, and location of the lights the atmosphere of the place changes. You must have been to cafes with indirect lighting, low illumination, and a cozy feeling. You likely stayed there longer and felt more focused while writing or working. That is because indirect lighting is comforting. The reason is the use of five senses to block out the daily mood and provide a contrast with a unique mood that fits the concept of the space. That's why you are much more focused than in your room.

On the other hand, if it’s a very bright place, we instinctively look in that direction and move in that direction. In other words, lights are not just responsible for the character of a place, but also control the movement of the people. It is possible to guide people’s movement through light.