Part 29. [Mobility Inside] Hot Keywords in Mobility Industry This Year? We Asked Our Developers

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Automatic cars, big data, AI, cloud and 5G: a combination of all these would be the future of cars. LG Electronics Vehicle components Solutions is relentlessly working to provide customers best in-vehicle experiences. Meet the future of cars experienced by one of our senior researchers, Soonin Chung in ‘Mobility Inside’.