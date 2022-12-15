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Part 29. [Mobility Inside] Hot Keywords in Mobility Industry This Year? We Asked Our Developers

by Soonin Chung Professional Researcher, Vehicle component Solutions Company, LG Electronics
MobilityBlog15/12/2022

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Automatic cars, big data, AI, cloud and 5G: a combination of all these would be the future of cars. LG Electronics Vehicle components Solutions is relentlessly working to provide customers best in-vehicle experiences. Meet the future of cars experienced by one of our senior researchers, Soonin Chung in ‘Mobility Inside’.

Various mobility trends that enhance the quality of mobility life

│ Various mobility trends that enhance the quality of mobility life (Source: Shutterstock)

Through the ‘Mobility Insight’ series, we brought you some important insights on future cars. What do you think is the focus of future cars? We asked the researchers at LG Electronics Vehicle Solutions about the hot issues in the electric automotive industry this year, and what we can expect to see next year. Let’s jump into the interview to find out more from our developers.

Q. Please Give Us a Brief Self-Introduction.

Senior Researcher Jin-han Kim: I am the senior researcher, Kim Jin Han, in charge of Vehicle to Everything(V2X) at LG Electronics. V2X refers to the communication technology that assists the wired or wireless exchange of data between different devices. To put it simply, it is the technology that keeps drivers updated with real-time traffic and alerts them about foreign objects or people on the road.

 

Senior Researcher Seong-han Yun: I am a software developer for cars. I am responsible for developing practical software for the convenience of drivers.

 

Senior Researcher Jong-suk Kim: I’m in charge of cyber security. You might be wondering what the correlation between a car and cyber security is; with the development of automotive technology, security threats have become more diverse too. I protect the software of cars from such threats ensuring their safety.

 

Senior Researcher Tae-yoon Kim: I’m the system architect at LG Electronics Vehicle components Solutions’ operation headquarters. At first, I started from a different division, but I have been working at Component Solutions for one year now.

 

Senior Researcher Hyun-jong Lee: I’m in charge of SWPL and ASPICE at LG Electronics Vehicle components Solutions.

Mobility service created through various innovative functions

│ Mobility service created through various innovative functions (Source: Shutterstock)

Q. What Do You Think Is a Hot Keyword in the Contemporary Mobility Business?

Senior Researcher Jin-han Kim: I think it's autonomous driving. It is a keyword representing the convergence of advanced technologies, such as IT/sensors in the mobility business. V2X, which I am currently developing, is also one of the auxiliary functions for autonomous driving.▶ Essentials for Autonomous Driving? Trendy V2XSenior Researcher Seong-han Yoon: I also think that it is autonomous driving. Along with electric vehicles, it is the hottest keyword. All OEMs and companies are also investing huge money in its development. I think companies made this decision because they believe self-driving will be an important buying factor for consumers buying vehicles. For self-driving, V2X, semiconductors, AI, and Big Data will be essential.Senior Researcher Jong-sook Kim: I don't know if it's because I'm in the field of cyber security, but I think cyber security is the hottest keyword. The field of automotive security is getting a lot of attention these days. In particular, with the implementation of ‘UNECE R-155’, a law related to automobile cyber security in the European market, many automobile manufacturers are focusing on this field.Senior Researcher Hyun-jong Lee: It should be a connected car with self-driving and 5G features. Just as infinite things are possible on a platform called the Internet, I believe that many things in the mobility business will be possible if it is based on autonomous driving and connected car technology.

A developer implementing various functions of a car through the development of car parts or software

│ A developer implementing various functions of a car through the development of car parts or software (Source: Shutterstock)

Q. What Is the Most Interesting Part of Working in the Mobility Industry?

Senior Researcher Jin-Han Kim: There are many opportunities to be the first to experience the latest technologies of other products besides those currently under development. It's an exciting experience to be able to get access to the latest technology in vehicles before anyone else.

 

Senior Researcher Seong-han Yoon: I personally like cars, so I think having the opportunity to see vehicles that haven't been launched is a big advantage. Also, I think it's good to be able to get the fastest access to how vehicles are changing in the future and what new technologies are being created.

Q. On the Contrary, What Is the Most Difficult Part?

Senior Researcher Jin-han Kim: For function verification, interlocking tests with other products are needed more than the single function of the product under development. To this end, we often collaborate not only with our clients but also with other product development companies. Getting it right seems to be the hardest part.

 

Senior Researcher Tae-yoon Kim: There are more restrictions than expected in the actual development environment. It seems like we have to compromise with the demands of the customers. I think it's a really difficult thing.

A developer implementing various functions of a car through the development of car parts or software

│ A developer implementing various functions of a car through the development of car parts or software (Source: Shutterstock)

Q. What Was the Most Memorable Thing in 2022?

Senior Researcher Jin-han Kim: Currently, my project is being developed and evaluated according to the A-SPICE (Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capability dEtermination) process. The review was conducted in September of this year, and the most memorable thing was that I was nervous and communicated with my teammates in real-time and did not make any mistakes in the evaluation I received for my work.

 

Senior Researcher Jong-sook Kim: I also think the process of preparing for A-SPICE, the client company, is the most memorable. I had a hard time preparing and responding because I was lacking a lot. Still, it was nice to learn a lot from this experience, and I think it was an opportunity for me to grow on my own.

 

Senior Researcher Tae-yoon Kim: It seems difficult to talk without mentioning A-SPICE. Responding to the quality process of a global premium automaker was more difficult than expected. Many issues to be improved were identified, and it seems that the process served as a stepping stone to becoming more mature. Thanks to the process, I think it's been a year where I've learned a lot.

Q. What Are Your Plans for 2023?

Senior Researcher Jin-han Kim: I hope this year will be a step forward for the VS Headquarters within LG Electronics. I hope that the projects scheduled for development in 2023 will proceed without any problems, and I look forward to the company's development with the influx of many experts.

 

Senior Researcher Seong-han Yoon: Next year, we are looking forward to developing on the next-generation platform of more diverse global premium OEMs. We are looking forward to successfully mass-producing self-driving taxis by an automaker that is currently developing and installing products produced by LG Electronics into driverless taxis.

 

Senior Researcher Jong-sook Kim: Currently, the goal is to successfully complete the response to the European market automotive cyber security regulations adopted by UNECE. In this regard, next year, I will be in charge of dealing with global regulations and laws related to cyber security. It will be a new task for me, so I am hoping for good results in the future.

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