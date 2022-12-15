Part 29. [Mobility Inside] Hot Keywords in Mobility Industry This Year? We Asked Our Developers

Senior Researcher Jin-han Kim: I am the senior researcher, Kim Jin Han, in charge of Vehicle to Everything(V2X) at LG Electronics. V2X refers to the communication technology that assists the wired or wireless exchange of data between different devices. To put it simply, it is the technology that keeps drivers updated with real-time traffic and alerts them about foreign objects or people on the road.

Senior Researcher Seong-han Yun: I am a software developer for cars. I am responsible for developing practical software for the convenience of drivers.

Senior Researcher Jong-suk Kim: I’m in charge of cyber security. You might be wondering what the correlation between a car and cyber security is; with the development of automotive technology, security threats have become more diverse too. I protect the software of cars from such threats ensuring their safety.

Senior Researcher Tae-yoon Kim: I’m the system architect at LG Electronics Vehicle components Solutions’ operation headquarters. At first, I started from a different division, but I have been working at Component Solutions for one year now.

Senior Researcher Hyun-jong Lee: I’m in charge of SWPL and ASPICE at LG Electronics Vehicle components Solutions.