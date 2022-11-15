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LG Named as Supplier of the Year by China’s Leading Automaker
Acknowledging LG’s Achievements in Supply Chain Sustainability, SAIC-GM Honors Company with Supply Chain Guarantee Award
LG Electronics (LG) has received the Supply Chain Guarantee Award from SAIC General Motors (SAIC-GM), the joint venture between the General Motors Company (GM) and China’s largest automaker, SAIC Motor. The accolade burnishes LG’s growing reputation as a reliable auto industry partner, and follows on from the company’s success at GM’s 30th Annual Supplier of the Year awards early this year where it was recognized with an Overdrive Award.
The Supply Chain Guarantee Award from SAIC-GM is a distinction given to suppliers who have made significant contributions to the company over the course of the year. Despite the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, LG has continued to supply vehicle parts to SAIC-GM and other global automakers in timely, with efficient supply chain management. The award from SAIC-GM acknowledges LG’s prolonged risk management capabilities and effectiveness in addressing issues related to the on-time delivery of key components for vehicle manufacturing.
A recognized provider of innovative mobility solutions, LG has a long-standing relationship with GM, having worked closely with the automaker for nearly two decades, including on its joint venture with SAIC Motor. LG has collaborated with GM on numerous results over the years, delivering optimized solutions for the company’s various brands and helping it to overcome a range of technological and design challenges. The strong partnership began in the early 2000s when GM chosen LG to supply automotive telematics systems.
LG is continuously assessing and refining its processes and systems. The company is a leader in the adoption of automated validation methods based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and is dedicated to creating greater efficiencies across all operational areas, from R&D and production to supply chain management. As a result of these efforts, and its many successes as a supplier, LG has become a sought-after collaborator by automakers the world over, including in China.
LG and its sister companies have received multiple honors from GM over the course of the past several years. Together with LG Chem, LG won GM’s Supplier of the Year Award in 2014, the Overdrive Award in 2016 and the Innovation Award in 2017. Additionally, LG and LG Display jointly received the Innovation Award in 2020. The company will continue to draw on the diverse strengths of its LG Group siblings to introduce new mobility innovations in the future.
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