LG Named as Supplier of the Year by China’s Leading Automaker

LG is continuously assessing and refining its processes and systems. The company is a leader in the adoption of automated validation methods based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and is dedicated to creating greater efficiencies across all operational areas, from R&D and production to supply chain management. As a result of these efforts, and its many successes as a supplier, LG has become a sought-after collaborator by automakers the world over, including in China.

LG and its sister companies have received multiple honors from GM over the course of the past several years. Together with LG Chem, LG won GM’s Supplier of the Year Award in 2014, the Overdrive Award in 2016 and the Innovation Award in 2017. Additionally, LG and LG Display jointly received the Innovation Award in 2020. The company will continue to draw on the diverse strengths of its LG Group siblings to introduce new mobility innovations in the future.