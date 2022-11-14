Part 28. [Mobility Inside] Curious about Future Cars? – It’s All in the Advertisement!

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At CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show), one of the renowned global premium car manufacturers showcased technology that can instantly change the color of a car via electronic ink called ‘E- ink’. At the show, only two colors, black and white, were presented but, in the future, we will be able to see more variety and be able to change the color of our car based on our moods and preferences.

The technology to modify the outer appearance of vehicles will be an inevitable part of future trends. As we are moving toward the era of hyper-personalization, customized products and services are gaining popularity. Adapting to this trend, car manufacturers are not only customizing displays and types of equipment but also showcasing modifications in colors. It is being actively emphasized that cars as a means of transportation can simultaneously be a means to express your individuality.