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Part 28. [Mobility Inside] Curious about Future Cars? – It’s All in the Advertisement!

by Soonin Chung Professional Researcher, Vehicle component Solutions Company, LG Electronics
MobilityBlog14/11/2022

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Automatic cars, big data, AI, cloud and 5G: a combination of all these would be the future of cars. LG Electronics Vehicle components Solutions is relentlessly working to provide customers best in-vehicle experiences. Meet the future of cars experienced by one of our senior researchers, Soonin Chung in ‘Mobility Inside’.

Cars rushing by the advertisements illuminating the city

│ Cars rushing by the advertisements illuminating the city (Source: Shutterstock)

What did you imagine future cars to be like in your childhood? Convenient features like an in-vehicle movie theatre and hands-off wheel driving are all possible now. What will make future cars more successful? The answer lies in marketing. To put it in simple words, marketing is a way to appeal to the masses. In today’s blog, we will discuss the marketing trends of global automobile manufacturers and the core selling points of future cars.

1. Car as a Place for Entertainment

A comfortable airplane armchair and a notebook

│ A comfortable airplane armchair and a notebook (Source: Shutterstock)

If you have watched the advertisements of global premium automobile manufacturers, they showcase cars as a space like no other. For instance, they make the interior look like the first class of an airplane with passengers enjoying the comfortable seats. Furthermore, they display cars with huge batteries that can be connected to myriads of electronic devices, and then the scene quickly switches to the several ways users can utilize them. Through advertisements, the possible uses of cars are continuously hinted at.

A car is a space for various activities

│ A car is a space for various activities

There are also advertisements that directly show the transformation of in-vehicle spaces. The transformation of car space into a manhwa-bang¹⁾, DJ studio, movie theatre, and yoga studio, etc. Even on hard-to-commute rainy days, you can alter in-vehicle space to your liking. The car is displayed as showing the concentration of indoor fine dust on use as a yoga studio and emphasizing the advantage of being able to lie down perfectly with recliners that unfold in a straight line on switching to a movie theater. In this manner, a car is becoming more of a space for leisure and recreational activities than just being confined to a means of transportation.

 

1) A space for reading comic books

2. Car – A Green Pioneer

Automobile manufacturers are focusing on the environment

│ Automobile manufacturers are focusing on the environment (Source: Shutterstock)

Safety is the most crucial feature of a car due to its direct link to the life of the driver and passengers. However, these days another term is popping up just as much. Car manufacturers that prioritize safety have started to touch on the socially hot topic of the environment in their advertisements. When seeing the big picture, creating an eco-friendly car with reduced carbon emissions is the ultimate ‘safety’.

Millennials and Gen Z on eco-friendly efforts of corporates

│ Millennials and Gen Z on eco-friendly efforts of corporates
(Source: Daehak Naeil (University Tomorrow) Research Laboratory for the Twenties)

A lot of automobile manufacturers consider ecological soundness as an advantage for their business and use it for their benefit. In particular, the competition in the area of eco-friendliness is fierce for pulling Millennials and Gen Z, who will occupy the center stage of future consumerism. Since Millennials and Gen Z consumers consider social contribution and ecological soundness crucial aspects for choosing products and services, the era in which only “green corporates” will survive has arrived.

3. Car as a Customized Accessory

Naturally changing colors of a car

│ Naturally changing colors of a car

*The above image is for advertisement purposes only.

 

At CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show), one of the renowned global premium car manufacturers showcased technology that can instantly change the color of a car via electronic ink called ‘E- ink’. At the show, only two colors, black and white, were presented but, in the future, we will be able to see more variety and be able to change the color of our car based on our moods and preferences.

 

The technology to modify the outer appearance of vehicles will be an inevitable part of future trends. As we are moving toward the era of hyper-personalization, customized products and services are gaining popularity. Adapting to this trend, car manufacturers are not only customizing displays and types of equipment but also showcasing modifications in colors. It is being actively emphasized that cars as a means of transportation can simultaneously be a means to express your individuality.

The future car presenting wide-range of experiences

│ The future car presenting wide-range of experiences (Source: Shutterstock)

In today’s blog, we delved into the core of future cars through myriad ways of advertising. It gives us hope that cars from our imaginations can actually be real in the future. The tremendous technological advancements each year have us anticipating the multi-dimensional future of cars. To all the dear readers, please anticipate the next and the last article of this year in December. See you soon with a brighter smile next time.

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