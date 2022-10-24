Part 27. [Mobility Inside] How Do Cars Communicate?

Automatic cars, big data, AI, cloud and 5G: a combination of all these would be the future of cars. LG Electronics Vehicle components Solutions is relentlessly working to provide customers best in-vehicle experiences. Meet the future of cars experienced by one of our senior researchers, Soonin Chung in ‘Mobility Inside’.

The development of Wireless communication technology enables real-time communication between people. In addition, it combines communication and artificial intelligence technology to connect home appliances and people. What if there is a technology that connects people and cars? A technology that detects objects, prevents collisions, and warns about blind spots. At the heart of this technology are V2X (Vehicle to Everything) and TCU (Telemetric Control Unit). Let’s find out how these are making in-vehicle experiences better.

Smartphones are called small computers and provide many conveniences in our daily lives. It is said that if there were no smartphones, the technological development of modern society would have been slower than it is now. However, cars have recently been attracting attention as moving computers. TCU and V2X technology, communication equipment for vehicles, are the core of future cars. Let's take a closer look at what the new in-car experiences these two will bring.

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