[IAA Mobility 2023] LG Embracing Changes in the SDV Era

Vehicle trends are accelerating toward an inflection point due to the rapid, on-going evolution of self-driving technology. It’s a significant shift that’s leading to a complete overhaul of vehicle software architecture. In the past, the focus was primarily on intra-domain integration, where different systems within a specific domain, such as infotainment, ADAS, connectivity and powertrain, were integrated. However, in the era of SDVs, there is a shift towards inter-domain integration. This means that various domains need to be seamlessly integrated to enable the functionalities required for autonomous driving.

The traditional OEM and tier-1 supplier’s roles and obligations will also alter significantly in the software-defined vehicle (SDV) age, particularly in terms of software governance. These changes will have a crucial role in shaping business models that will allow auto parts suppliers to secure capabilities in the mobility industry and generate consistent revenues throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle. The development of SDVs requires collaboration between tier-1 companies, OEMs and tech companies. Tier-1 companies need to be able to work effectively with other players in the automotive ecosystem to bring SDVs to market. Therefore, in the future, players within the industry must actively engage in strategic collaborations, pursuing limitless cooperation rather than endless competition.