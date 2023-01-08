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LG at IAA Mobility 2023
LG Electronics has unveiled its vision for the future of mobility at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany.
During its press conference, LG illustrated how it is taking 'Life's Good on the Road.’ The company’s innovative mobility solutions, developed based on extensive consumer insight, are ushering in an exciting, new era of mobility experiences.
LG Press Conference
In future mobility, the vehicle is no longer just a means of transportation.
Ever the innovator, LG is committed to the seamless integration of all mobility experiences and actively imagining the shape of things to come in the new SDV era.
Here we introduced three key directions to guide our business, on the road ahead.
Fun Beyond The Drive
In the SDV era, LG is going far ’beyond the drive’. Its various mobility solutions, including digitized cockpit interfaces, will expand user enjoyment into unexpected areas and take the driving experience to new heights.
A Car That Understands Me
LG’s SDV understands how to provide you with a truly relaxing experience. Monitoring your physical and emotional state from the moment you step inside, the car can be your personal assistant, offering you customized services matched to your tastes, mood, or even your daily schedule.
Living Space On Wheels
LG envisions a future where the car is a livable space on wheels, offering access to all kinds of experiences never before available ‘on the road.’ The company is leveraging its technology leadership and customer insight to create a seamlessly connected mobility life.
Media coverage
See what major media outlets from around the world are saying about LG’s latest mobility innovations.
Press conference video
Centered around EV solutions, the mobility business is one of LG’s key B2B operations. Watch LG Electronics CEO William Cho explain how the company is driving better future mobility and realizing its own vision for the road ahead.
Press Release
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