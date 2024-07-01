[AutoTech: Detroit Rewind] SDV Software Platform Paves the Way for 'Living Space on Wheels'

“Beyond the Road: Navigating the SDV Transition.” That’s the theme of my presentation about the future of software defined vehicles at AutoTech: Detroit ’24, where we also announced the U.S. launch of LG AlphaWare, the new SDV software platform designed to help mobility providers overcome technical challenges and deliver home-like comfort and connectivity to drivers and passengers. Through LG AlphaWare’s software suite of five core solutions, which work together to enhance the in-vehicle experience, LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions is paving the way for a “living space on wheels.”

AutoTech was a great opportunity for me to share LG’s SDV vision publicly and begin a larger conversation about where the industry is going. It was reassuring to see that our Open-Source strategy for Vehicle O/S resonated with the OEM attendees. The presentation led to substantive discussions among various members of the auto industry in the days following.

When we think about the future of SDVs, it’s important to consider both manufacturers and vehicle users. According to LG’s Life Soft Research Customer Lab, 43% of consumers see cars as a form of personal space and 58% prefer driving themselves. There is an increasing expectation for a vehicle to serve as an extension of a person’s personal and digital life, and consumers crave a vehicle that provides seamless connectivity for work and relaxation. This is one of the many reasons we developed LG AlphaWare.