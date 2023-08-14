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[IAA Mobility 2023] Special Interview with the CEO of LG Electronics
What does "Experience Connected Mobility" mean to you?
With the rapid evolving of software defined vehicles and autonomous driving era, cars are becoming moving extensions of the consumer electronics environment. LG aims to transform the existing driving experience into a completely new in-vehicle experience by intuitively connecting and expanding the journey of all mobility experiences in the various lifestyles of users. This new evolution brings advanced in-vehicle infotainment and connected mobility services, turning the vehicle into a hub of seamless experiences via SDV technologies. For LG, a global leader in consumer electronics and an expert in customer insights, “Experience Connected Mobility” is more about offering a seamless and differentiated user experience whether we are at home, at work or even on the road. LG is also committed to providing enhanced user experience in mobility not only to the in-vehicle experience but also to the mobility ecosystem in the future mobility industry.
What do you hope to achieve at IAA MOBILITY 2023?
LG Electronics has consistently nurtured and expanded its own vehicle component solutions business since 2003, and now, we are truly delighted to have this opportunity to introduce our vision for the future mobility in a more comprehensive manner to industry opinion leaders in the industry. We are all set to present fresh perspectives on the mobility and cutting-edge technologies that promise First, Unique and New user experiences on the road. Drawing from our extensive customer insights, our aim is to establish LG Electronics as a trusted business partner, not just in the realm of home appliances, but also as a provider of innovative mobility solutions.
Which essential topic of the future receives too little attention from the public?
In the era of smart driving, vehicle cybersecurity will play a crucial role. With the increasingly connected network with various software solutions in the vehicles, it's essential to establish robust systems that prevent unauthorized access or hacking. Neglecting this aspect exposes the vehicle and its linked personal information to cybersecurity threats, posing risks not just to data but also to human safety. We take vehicle cybersecurity seriously and adhere to global industry standards, obtaining international certifications, leveraging Cybellum’s expertise in cybersecurity.
In which area of mobility do you see the greatest potential and where do you see the greatest need to catch up?
In the future of mobility, changes in vehicle architecture will create more opportunities for content experiences facilitated by electric auto parts. Especially noteworthy is the integration of high-speed, high-capacity vehicle communication technology with digital interfaces, resulting in a complete shift in the methodology of in-vehicle content experiences.
Also, the transformation is made possible through an integrated infotainment and telematics system embedded within autonomous vehicles. These cutting-edge technologies not only monitor the vehicle's surroundings for safety but also provide audio-visual services and entertainment functions for drivers and passengers.
The digital cockpit, a culmination of integrated infotainment, promises to elevate the driving experience to new heights. Our team has collaborated closely with global automakers to co-develop these advanced technologies. Our aim is to create a seamless and enjoyable in-car environment that transforms how people perceive and interact with vehicles.
IAA MOBILITY is the leading global mobility platform. It connects innovators from all spectrums of mobility. Who do you want to network with in September and why?
LG Electronics is leveraging its experience and consumer insights earned from the consumer electronics field to respond to the fast-changing landscape of the automobile sector and create new solutions for the mobility ecosystem. We are excited to meet with industry opinion leaders who want to exchange fresh ideas and new perspectives.
The world is fundamentally changing. Innovation and also the endeavors in the mobility sector are bigger than ever before. What is your vision of the world in 20 years?
As a global leader in the consumer electronics field, LG Electronics has always focused on enhancing user experiences for products and services in customers‘ living spaces like homes, workplaces and commercial places. Now our goal is to connect all these experiences seamlessly to vehicles. With decades of expertise in the consumer electronics sector, we possess valuable insights on the end-users who will utilize these vehicles as their new transportable living spaces. As a trustworthy partner, LG Electronics will bring innovative mobility solutions to partners and new takes on the mobility industry based on its customer insights and know-how.
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