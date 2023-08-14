[IAA Mobility 2023] Special Interview with the CEO of LG Electronics

In which area of mobility do you see the greatest potential and where do you see the greatest need to catch up?

In the future of mobility, changes in vehicle architecture will create more opportunities for content experiences facilitated by electric auto parts. Especially noteworthy is the integration of high-speed, high-capacity vehicle communication technology with digital interfaces, resulting in a complete shift in the methodology of in-vehicle content experiences.

Also, the transformation is made possible through an integrated infotainment and telematics system embedded within autonomous vehicles. These cutting-edge technologies not only monitor the vehicle's surroundings for safety but also provide audio-visual services and entertainment functions for drivers and passengers.

The digital cockpit, a culmination of integrated infotainment, promises to elevate the driving experience to new heights. Our team has collaborated closely with global automakers to co-develop these advanced technologies. Our aim is to create a seamless and enjoyable in-car environment that transforms how people perceive and interact with vehicles.