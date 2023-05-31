Part 34. [Mobility Inside] Exploring the Role of Automotive Semiconductors

Global players in the chipset industry, such as Qualcomm or Intel, recognize the importance of the automotive semiconductor and are actively vying to lead in this rapidly growing market. Semiconductor designs tailored for automotive applications must possess the capability to operate at high speeds to ensure quick, reliable connection and data transfer between software-defined vehicles, as well as with traffic management systems, cloud networks and services, and multiple functionalities.

In 2017, with an eye toward the future, LG and Qualcomm announced that they would be cooperating to develop an Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) and autonomous driving technology. Along with collaborating on these next-gen solutions, the two companies have been working together on the webOS Auto vehicle infotainment platform and a 5G connected car platform.