LG’s Newest In-Vehicle Infotainment System to debut in Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric

SEOUL, Nov. 1, 2021 — LG Electronics’ (LG) next-generation In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system will make its debut in the new Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric in 2022. The stunning new vehicle equipped with LG’s advanced IVI system was unveiled to strong praise at IAA MOBILITY 2021, the world’s largest mobility conference held recently in Munich, Germany.

The software that powers the IVI system was developed by LG in partnership with Renault and is based on Google Android Automotive. It is the first software developed by LG utilizing Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), a set of principles and processes to help large organizations adopt agile methodologies to develop and deliver high-quality products and services faster. This software operates independently from the vehicle’s hardware to provide a variety of convenience-enhancing features such as the ability to update the operating system over-the-air and remotely check vehicle charging status.

What’s more, LG’s Android-based IVI system is the first system based on Android 10 to receive certification from Google Automotive Services (GAS). The platform offers intelligent infotainment services and easy access to various Google apps including Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play via the Center Information Display (CID). With its sleek, intuitive Human Machine Interface (HMI) and convenient user experience, the system leverages LG’s growing capabilities as a vehicle solutions provider to meet the diverse needs of today’s motorists and make car travel more enjoyable.