LG wins AutoSens 2020 Vision Award for collaboration with Mercedes-Benz

SEOUL, Nov. 25, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) and Mercedes-Benz AG were named joint winners at the annual AutoSens Awards, a global celebration of autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Every year the AutoSens conference recognizes companies for innovations in six categories of which LG was nominated in two: 2020 Vision Award and Hardware Development of the Year. The 2020 Vision Award was bestowed to LG and Mercedes-Benz in recognition of their influence, sustainability, contribution to the industry and inspiration to future technologies. The Hardware Development of the Year award was given to LG for successfully commercializing its front multipurpose camera technology beyond the concept stage. LG and Mercedes-Benz have been collaborating on ADAS camera technology for the past seven years, seeing the fruits of their labor commercialized in the new 2021 C-Class sedan which launched last month.

First started in 2015, the AutoSens Awards celebrates the best innovations and innovators in ADAS and autonomous vehicle technology. Every year, representatives from automakers, suppliers, research labs and academia take part in AutoSens online communities, conferences and training modules, exhibition events and workshops to better understand the fast-growing autonomous vehicle industry, which could not exist without ADAS technology.