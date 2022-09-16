LG shares insights, presents latest vehicle component innovation at AutoSens Brussels

SEOUL, Sep. 16, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG), a leader in the automotive components space, shared insights from its cutting-edge R&D work and introduced its latest in-vehicle solution at AutoSens Brussels this week. A global conference concerning advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) technologies, AutoSens Brussels is held annually at the renowned Autoworld museum in the Belgian capital. 2022 marks the second year in a row that LG has been invited to present at the event.

Continuing LG’s run of success, the company has been honored this year for its achievements in the Most Innovative In-Cabin Perception Application and Most Innovative Application or Deployment of Computer Vision categories. At last year’s AutoSens Awards, LG was recognized with the Gold award in the Hardware Development of the Year category.