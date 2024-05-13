LG CEO Embarks on Strategic U.S Visit to Enhance AI Initiatives

Cho commenced his itinerary by hosting a tech conference in North America on the 11th in Cupertino, California. This program is aimed at drawing in top-notch talent from abroad. Key participants included LG’s AI Lab management team and executives from LG’s various businesses including Park Hyoungsei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company; Eun Seokhyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company; Dr. Kim Byounghoon, CTO and executive vice president; Kim Weonbum, CHO and executive vice president; and Dr. Rhee Sokwoo, head of LG’s North America Innovation Center.

LG extended invitations to about 50 AI experts currently working in large tech firms and startups in the Bay Area, as well as doctoral researchers from renowned universities in North America. The conference focused on discussions about the company’s vision, R&D strategy and the future trajectory of AI technology development.

Cho expressed, “In the face of transformative shifts such as electrification, servitization and digitalization sweeping across diverse industries, the application of AI, cloud and big data is paving the way for novel approaches and opportunities.” He further elaborated, “These emerging opportunities represent a new potential frontier for us, given our extensive accumulation of core technologies and expertise.”

He also provided detailed insights into LG’s AI vision of ‘Affectionate Intelligence’, which was unveiled earlier this year at CES 2024. Cho emphasized that “AI should fundamentally be used to care for and empathize with customers, provide tangible benefits and improve the customer experience,” a sentiment that deeply resonated with the attendees.

Following this, he announced, “LG is transcending its status from a global leader in the home appliance and consumer electronics to transform into a ‘Smart Life Solution Company’ that expands and interconnects various customer spaces and experiences.” He added, “I envision us collaborating to reinvent dreams as we undertake bold ventures, fueled by optimism for a brighter future and a better life.”

At the event, CTO Kim Byunghoon spoke on the subjects of ‘Paradigm Shift’ and ‘LG's Innovation Roadmap for the Future’, and vice president Han Eunjung of AI Lab discussed ‘Daily Life with AI’. Professors from the University of Southern California and New York University were also invited to present on generative AI and robotics technology. A panel discussion on the theme of ‘Evolution of AI’ also attracted significant interest from the attendees.