LG CEO Outlines 2025 Strategy for Structural Competitiveness and Qualitative Growth

Accelerating Growth in B2B exemplified with HVAC

To accelerate growth in the B2B sector, the company is focusing on its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) business, which is projected to expand rapidly in the AI era. LG has established a dedicated business division, the LG Eco Solution (ES) Company, to take its existing HVAC business to new heights. The HVAC business, alongside LG’s automotive component and smart factory business, will play a significant role in driving the company’s B2B business to greater success.

LG HVAC boasts a comprehensive portfolio of high-efficiency, high-performance solutions employing the company’s industry-leading core technologies. Its state-of-the-art products range from residential air conditioners to commercial air conditioners for buildings, schools and public institutions; heating solutions designed to replace fossil fuel boilers; and advanced chiller technology, which are now being applied to optimize energy efficiency in data centers – a pivotal backbone of AI infrastructure. Additionally, in key markets, LG is hastening the establishment of a localized, end-to-end business structure that encompasses R&D, production, sales and maintenance, and has the ability to develop region-specific solutions.

By 2030, LG expects its B2B business to account for around 45 percent of all revenue generated by the company. B2B revenue made up approximately 27 percent of total revenue in 2021 – a figure that rose to 35 percent by the end of last year.

Taking on Bold R&D Initiatives to Tackle Future Megatrends

The company is also revamping its future technology R&D portfolio to align with key strategic directions: maximizing business potential, expanding platform-based service businesses, accelerating B2B businesses and rapidly commercializing new growth engines. Over 75 percent of LG’s advanced R&D efforts will focus on technologies for businesses aligned with the company’s mid- to long-term strategies, and on securing pivotal technologies in promising future fields.

LG will continue to concentrate on strengthening core technologies across eight core technologies: software, system on chip, AI, robotics, materials and parts, standards, next-generation computing and cloud/data. Specifically, the company will apply CEO Cho’s “3B” strategy – Build, Borrow and Buy – by fostering internal capabilities, leveraging external expertise and acquiring technologies. This approach includes forming partnerships with global tech giants as well as promising startups and academia in order to solidify technological leadership. Additionally, LG will further bolster its R&D efforts in high-potential future fields, such as quantum computing and space technology.

CEO-led Task Force System to Enhance Structural Competitiveness

In addition to transforming its business portfolio, LG is focusing on strengthening its structural competitiveness – represented by Quality, Cost and Delivery – to address intensifying global competition.

This year, LG is establishing a new CEO-led review system to drive these efforts. Each business division and headquarters organization will set up a task force to secure leadership in products and technology, manufacturing efficiency, R&D and operations, with CEO Cho personally overseeing their progress. Key objectives for each task force include securing product and technology innovations, enhancing manufacturing capabilities and improving R&D capabilities.

LG is also carrying out meticulous preparations to improve its ability to respond strategically to external uncertainties. Working with internal and external experts, the company is crafting predictive scenarios for key issues and developing a “playbook” to identify optimal responses. This forward-looking approach is expected to minimize the impact of outside factors on the business and uncover new opportunities.

Sustained Investment in Future Growth

While it anticipates that the business environment will continue to face considerable uncertainties in the years ahead, LG is committed to maintaining its strategic investments. Aimed at securing fundamental business competitiveness and sustaining future growth, these investments will be ‘maximized’ based on strategic priorities.

In addition to investing in facilities and R&D, LG is actively exploring the strategic allocation of investment resources for equity investments and M&As to further accelerate the company’s growth. Previously, LG announced its plan to inject over KRW 50 trillion by 2030 to drive portfolio transformation and qualitative growth.