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Our innovations at CES 2025
LG Electronics Vehicle Solution (VS) Company participated in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, showcasing our messages and commitments at the forefront of the software-defined vehicle (SDV) era in the mobility industry.
Event info
- JANUARY 6, 2025
Press conference
- 8–8:45 am PST, Mandalay Bay
Experience the intelligent future of mobility
- JANUARY 7-10, 2025
Exhibition
- 10 am–4 pm PST, LVCC Central/North Hall
Discover our showcase, powered by LG's Affectionate Intelligence
Press conference
Experience the intelligent future of mobility
LG VS Company continues to enhance the in-cabin mobility experience, focusing on how users spend their time in vehicles. Now, we're expanding this experience beyond the home, leveraging LG's Affectionate Intelligence technologies as a productive and reliable solution companion.
Productive solution companion
We are committed to maximizing productivity across diverse spaces through highly personalized LG Artificial Intelligence (AI) that understands context and delivers relevant solutions.
Highlights
Seamless AI experience in extended spaces of mobility
In-cabin mobility experience: Multimodal AI-based provision of contextual understanding within vehicle and experience of personalized services and work extension.
LG World Premiere at CES 2025: LG AI redefines mobility as a highly personalized spatial experience.
LG World Premiere at CES 2025: LG unveils a day in a life with "Affectionate Intelligence"
LG World Premiere at CES 2025: LG AI-integrated vehicles go beyond mere transportation to provide personalized convenience, productivity and safety.
Exhibition
Discover our showcase, powered by LG's Affectionate Intelligence
LG VS company will showcase advanced mobility solutions at CES 2025, engaging directly with customers and consumers to understand their interests and explore how we can contribute to creating the smarter, better life they desire.
Public showcase
VISION AI Mobility Concept
A safe, convenient, and hyper-personalized mobility experience. Analyzing occupants and diverse in-cabin situations in real-time.
Private showcase
LG's AI-powered In-Vehicle Experience
As a concrete vision of LG Mobility, we showcased our latest innovations and enhanced in-vehicle experiences exclusively at CES 2025, featuring advanced AI frameworks and solutions for our customers.
Related content ─
Social Media
Engagement powered by LG AI at CES 2025
To customers, partners, and stakeholders in the auto industry, LG connects through LinkedIn, YouTube, and more. Follow and subscribe to stay updated on LG Mobility's journey!
Press Releases
Announcements powered by LG AI at CES 2025
At CES 2025, LG announced that press releases would provide insights into our vision, strategy, and advanced solutions for our customers. Subscribe and stay updated with the latest news via LG Loop, LG Mobility's exclusive newsletter service.