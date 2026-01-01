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Our innovations at CES 2025

LG Electronics Vehicle Solution (VS) Company participated in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, showcasing our messages and commitments at the forefront of the software-defined vehicle (SDV) era in the mobility industry.  

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Event info
Stay in touch

Event info

  • JANUARY 6, 2025

    • Press conference

      • 8–8:45 am PST, Mandalay Bay

        Experience the intelligent future of mobility

  • JANUARY 7-10, 2025

    • Exhibition

      • 10 am–4 pm PST, LVCC Central/North Hall

        Discover our showcase, powered by LG's Affectionate Intelligence

Press conference

Experience the intelligent future of mobility

LG VS Company continues to enhance the in-cabin mobility experience, focusing on how users spend their time in vehicles. Now, we're expanding this experience beyond the home, leveraging LG's Affectionate Intelligence technologies as a productive and reliable solution companion.

Productive solution companion

We are committed to maximizing productivity across diverse spaces through highly personalized LG Artificial Intelligence (AI) that understands context and delivers relevant solutions.

Speaker

Priscila Higa, Account Management, LG Electronics VS Company
“LG's AI solutions are redefining the way we live, work, and play.“

Highlights

Seamless AI experience in extended spaces of mobility

In-cabin mobility experience: Multimodal AI-based provision of contextual understanding within vehicle and experience of personalized services and work extension.

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LG World Premiere at CES 2025: LG AI redefines mobility as a highly personalized spatial experience.

LG World Premiere at CES 2025: LG unveils a day in a life with "Affectionate Intelligence"

LG World Premiere at CES 2025: LG AI-integrated vehicles go beyond mere transportation to provide personalized convenience, productivity and safety.

Exhibition

Discover our showcase, powered by LG's Affectionate Intelligence

LG VS company will showcase advanced mobility solutions at CES 2025, engaging directly with customers and consumers to understand their interests and explore how we can contribute to creating the smarter, better life they desire.

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Public showcase

VISION AI Mobility Concept

A safe, convenient, and hyper-personalized mobility experience. Analyzing occupants and diverse in-cabin situations in real-time.

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LG Public showcase at CES 2025: Connect & Cruise zone with LG Mobility Solution

LG Public showcase at CES 2025: Connect & Cruise zone with LG Mobility Solution

LG Public showcase at CES 2025: Connect & Cruise zone with LG Mobility Solution

Private showcase

LG's AI-powered In-Vehicle Experience

As a concrete vision of LG Mobility, we showcased our latest innovations and enhanced in-vehicle experiences exclusively at CES 2025, featuring advanced AI frameworks and solutions for our customers.

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AI-powered In-Vehicle Experience: Digital Cockpit

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AI-powered In-Vehicle Experience: Cross-Domain Controller

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AI-powered In-Vehicle Experience: SDV Middleware Solutions

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AI-powered In-Vehicle Experience: AR/MR HMI Framework

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Related content ─

Social Media

Engagement powered by LG AI at CES 2025

To customers, partners, and stakeholders in the auto industry, LG connects through LinkedIn, YouTube, and more. Follow and subscribe to stay updated on LG Mobility's journey!

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LG Mobility at CES 2025: Your voice, Our future with LG

 

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LG Mobility at CES 2025: Behind the Scenes (Short Version)

 

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LG Mobility at CES 2025: Behind the Scenes (Full Version)

 

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LG Mobility at CES 2025: See the VISION AI Mobility Concept in Action

 

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LG Mobility at CES 2025: Innovation Unveiled

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LG Mobility at CES 2025: Inside LG Private Booth

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LG Mobility at CES 2025: VISION AI Mobility Concept (Full Version)

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LG Mobility at CES 2025: LG Mobility Innovation Now (Grand Opening)

 

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LG Mobility at CES 2025: LG World Premiere (Mobility Session)

 

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LG Mobility at CES 2025: The Countdown Begins x LG Loop

 

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LG Mobility at CES 2025: Unveiling Affectionate Intelligence

 

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Press Releases

Announcements powered by LG AI at CES 2025

At CES 2025, LG announced that press releases would provide insights into our vision, strategy, and advanced solutions for our customers. Subscribe and stay updated with the latest news via LG Loop, LG Mobility's exclusive newsletter service.

READ LG X MOTORTREND ARTICLE>    READ LG X CEO STRATEGY ARTICLE>
READ LG X SHOWCASE ARTICLE>    READ LG X KEYNOTE ARTICLE>
READ LG X QUALCOMM ARTICLE>    READ LG X SOLUTION #AI ARTICLE>
READ LG X AMBARELLA ARTICLE>    READ LG X CES2025 #AI ARTICLE>

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