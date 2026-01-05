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LG Mobility’s vision for future intelligent driving depicted in a futuristic maze, where luminous spheres represent seamlessly integrated AI solutions—head unit, automotive display, connectivity, ADAS, and software.

Expansion of LG AI into Mobility Spaces

Mandalay Bay @CES 2026, Las Vegas
January 5, 08:00 - 08:45 am PST

Expansion of LG AI into Mobility Spaces WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

Ride in Tune: The LG Mobility In‑Vehicle Experience

Step into the future of mobility with LG at CES 2026.
LG Vehicle Solution invites you to discover how our advanced AI and in-vehicle technology harmonize comfort, intelligence, and design. Experience a new era of solutions for software-defined vehicles (SDV), where every journey adapts to you—seamlessly connecting people, their lifestyles, and the world through LG's innovations.

Event InfoPress ConferenceExhibitionRelated ContentsPress Releases

Event Info

  • JANUARY 5, 2026

    • Press conference

      • 8–8:45 am PST, Mandalay Bay

        Expansion of LG AI into Mobility Spaces

  • JANUARY 6 - 9, 2026

    • Exhibition

      • 10am–4pm PST, LVCC Central/North hall

        Discover our showcase, powered by LG AI

Press Conference

Expansion of LG AI into Mobility Spaces

Presenting LG’s AI-powered in-vehicle solutions that redefine how you see, feel, and connect. At LG, we go beyond conventional mobility features to design and deliver unprecedented in-vehicle experiences, reinforcing our position as a leader in the mobility industry.

Connected Tomorrow

We’re shaping a connected tomorrow that’s intelligent, sustainable, and continuously evolving to create more meaningful moments in every journey.

Speaker

Randon Fuller, Quality Engineering, LG Electronics VS Company
"We focus on refining the conventional mobility features as a Vehicle Solution provider."

Highlights

Expansion of AI-driven solutions beyond the home to vehicles and commercial spaces

LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions

A journey where LG AI transforms every vehicle into a space that truly understands you.

LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions

LG AI-powered in-vehicle solutions received the prestigious CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award in the in-vehicle entertainment category.

LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions

From home to road, we are engineering a connected tomorrow—intelligent, seamless, and uniquely yours.

LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions3
LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions4
LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions5
Read the full article
Read the full article
Read the full article
LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions3
LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions4
LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions5
LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions3

LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions

A journey where LG AI transforms every vehicle into a space that truly understands you.

Read the full article
LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions4

LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions

LG AI-powered in-vehicle solutions received the prestigious CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award in the in-vehicle entertainment category.

Read the full article
LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions5

LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions

From home to road, we are engineering a connected tomorrow—intelligent, seamless, and uniquely yours.

Read the full article
Exhibition

Discover our showcase, powered by LG AI

Our AI-driven mobility solutions unlock a new dimension of in-vehicle experiences that are personalized, adaptive, and seamlessly connected.
Driving better future mobility1

Driving better future mobility1

Driving better future mobility

Public Showcase

Ride in Tune: AI-powered mobility

Vision for SDVs and intelligent in-cabin environments.

LG AI-powered in-vehicle solutions, recognized with the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award in the in-vehicle entertainment category, are demonstrated through three core systems.

Vision for SDVs and intelligent in-cabin environments.

At CES 2026, visitors experienced our core technology, the Automotive Vision Solution, which enables adaptive safety functions and personalized interactions.

Vision for SDVs and intelligent in-cabin environments.

At CES 2026, visitors also experienced the Mobility Display Solution, which transforms the windshield into a display surface during autonomous driving.

Vision for SDVs and intelligent in-cabin environments.5
Vision for SDVs and intelligent in-cabin environments.4
Vision for SDVs and intelligent in-cabin environments.5
Read the full article
Read the full article
Read the full article
Vision for SDVs and intelligent in-cabin environments.5
Vision for SDVs and intelligent in-cabin environments.4
Vision for SDVs and intelligent in-cabin environments.5
Vision for SDVs and intelligent in-cabin environments.5

Vision for SDVs and intelligent in-cabin environments.

LG AI-powered in-vehicle solutions, recognized with the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award in the in-vehicle entertainment category, are demonstrated through three core systems.

Read the full article
Vision for SDVs and intelligent in-cabin environments.4

Vision for SDVs and intelligent in-cabin environments.

At CES 2026, visitors experienced our core technology, the Automotive Vision Solution, which enables adaptive safety functions and personalized interactions.

Read the full article
Vision for SDVs and intelligent in-cabin environments.5

Vision for SDVs and intelligent in-cabin environments.

At CES 2026, visitors also experienced the Mobility Display Solution, which transforms the windshield into a display surface during autonomous driving.

Read the full article
Related Contents

Engagement powered by LG AI at CES 2026

To customers, partners, and stakeholders in the automotive industry, LG connects through LinkedIn, YouTube, and more. Follow and subscribe to stay updated on LG Mobility's journey!
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LG AI, Human-centered mobility for all

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Inside LG Public Booth with @JerryRigEverything

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Best of Innovation Award Interview

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Inside LG Private Booth

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LG World Premiere-Vehicle Solution Part

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LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions

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Press Releases

Announcements powered by LG AI at CES 2026

At CES 2026, LG will unveil AI‑powered innovations designed to bring “Affectionate Intelligence” to life. Stay tuned for the latest news and insights — subscribe to LG Loop, our exclusive mobility newsletter.

READ LG X MOTORTREND ARTICLE >       READ LG X ACP AMAZON PRIME VIDEO ARTICLE >

 

READ LG X AFFECTIONATE INTELLIGENCE IN ACTION ARTICLE >       READ LG X AI IN ACITON ARTICLE >
 

READ LG X BEST OF INNOVATION ARTICLE >       READ LG X AIMOTIVE ARTICLE >
 

READ LG X QUALCOMM ARTICLE >       READ LG X SHOWCASE ARTICLE >

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