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LG VS Company's CEO William Cho presenting LG's grand vision to go beyond consumer electronics into the realm of smart life solutions

LG VS Company's CEO William Cho presenting LG's grand vision to go beyond consumer electronics into the realm of smart life solutions

LG Electronics VS company driving vision
for the future 2030

LG Electronics announced its future vision for 2030. CEO William Cho presented LG’s grand vision to go beyond consumer electronics and into the realm of smart life solutions.

LG VS Company will play a critical role in realizing this vision. By leveraging our strength and innovations in mobility solutions, we aim to solidify our position as a key industry player, and help LG Electronics to successfully complete its transformation.

LG's bold vision to start a new for the upcoming future

LG Electronics promises to leap forward as a true “Smart Life Solutions company” that connects and expands customers' various spaces and experiences, rather than dwelling on our past success represented by the phrase "When it comes to home appliances, no one beats LG".

LG introducing its bold vision for a fresh start in the mobility business

LG introducing its bold vision for a fresh start in the mobility business

LG accelerates its presence in the B2B business and is aiding the mobility industry's advancement into EVs and autonomous driving

Accelerating the expansion of B2B businesses

LG Electronics will accelerate our B2B business based on our understanding of customers.

Cars are now heavily dependent on software technology

Car as a Software Defined Vehicle

The infotainment will become an integral part of SDV providing a more special in-vehicle experience.

Display, telematics and infotainment are some of the most sought after features in an automobile

‘Means of transportation’ to a ‘New experience space’

LG Electronics will leverage differentiated experience and customer understanding in the B2C market.

LG is a globally renowned brand for its in-vehicle technology

Global Top Tier

Our infotainment sector will continue its growth in digital cockpit, telematics and ADAS.

LG accelerates its presence in the B2B business and is aiding the mobility industry's advancement into EVs and autonomous driving
Cars are now heavily dependent on software technology
Display, telematics and infotainment are some of the most sought after features in an automobile
LG is a globally renowned brand for its in-vehicle technology

More stories

Discover more about LG’s vision announcement.

LG Electronics Vision for Future : Reinventing the Future

LG Electronics announces its future vision for 2030. With this vision, LG aims to create a turning point in 'the new history toward the future, going beyond consumer electronics.' As of 2023, LG will undergo a complete transformation. We kindly ask for your encouragement and interest in the new future of REINVENT LG.

Watch the full speech ↗

Press releases

LG CEO Announces Bold Vision to Transform LG Into 'Smart Life Solutions Company'

12/07/2023

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Key Elements of LG’s Bold Vision to Transform LG Into ‘Smart Life Solutions Company’

12/07/2023

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