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LG Electronics VS company driving vision
for the future 2030
LG Electronics announced its future vision for 2030. CEO William Cho presented LG’s grand vision to go beyond consumer electronics and into the realm of smart life solutions.
LG VS Company will play a critical role in realizing this vision. By leveraging our strength and innovations in mobility solutions, we aim to solidify our position as a key industry player, and help LG Electronics to successfully complete its transformation.
LG's bold vision to start a new for the upcoming future
LG Electronics promises to leap forward as a true “Smart Life Solutions company” that connects and expands customers' various spaces and experiences, rather than dwelling on our past success represented by the phrase "When it comes to home appliances, no one beats LG".
Accelerating the expansion of B2B businesses
LG Electronics will accelerate our B2B business based on our understanding of customers.
Car as a Software Defined Vehicle
The infotainment will become an integral part of SDV providing a more special in-vehicle experience.
‘Means of transportation’ to a ‘New experience space’
LG Electronics will leverage differentiated experience and customer understanding in the B2C market.
Global Top Tier
Our infotainment sector will continue its growth in digital cockpit, telematics and ADAS.
More stories
Discover more about LG’s vision announcement.
LG Electronics Vision for Future : Reinventing the Future
LG Electronics announces its future vision for 2030. With this vision, LG aims to create a turning point in 'the new history toward the future, going beyond consumer electronics.' As of 2023, LG will undergo a complete transformation. We kindly ask for your encouragement and interest in the new future of REINVENT LG.
Press releases
LG CEO Announces Bold Vision to Transform LG Into 'Smart Life Solutions Company'
12/07/2023
Key Elements of LG’s Bold Vision to Transform LG Into ‘Smart Life Solutions Company’
12/07/2023