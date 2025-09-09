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with Intelligence in Every Drive3

with Intelligence in Every Drive

Redefining the In-Cabin Experience: Why the Automotive Content Ecosystem Matters

Summit Stage of Hall B2 @IAA Conference, Messe Munich, Germany
September 9, 11:00 - 11:30 am CEST

What’s LG’s vision for future in-cabin infotainment experiences at IAA Mobility 2025?

LG Electronics Vehicle Solution (VS) Company will once again participate in IAA Mobility 2025. In the era of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), LG is redefining the next-generation of in-vehicle content ecosystems, transforming your drive into an entertaining and productive in-cabin experience for both drivers and passengers. Join us as we share our vision for the future of mobility content experience, together with our industry-leading partners.

Event infoFeatured participantsPanel discussionRelated contents
Event info
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Event info

  • September 9, 2025

    • Pannel Discussion

      • 11:00 - 11:30 am CEST, Messe Munich

        Redefining the In-Cabin Experience:
        Why the Automotive Content
        Ecosystem Matters

Featured participants

What expert insights will LG reveal on developing experience-centric SDV solutions?

At LG, we are committed to redefining the in-vehicle user experience by collaborating with a wide range of partners. Our Automotive Content Platform (ACP) plays a key role in enabling a more diverse, scalable, and engaging in-cabin content ecosystem.
Join us and our partners as we explore the future of in-cabin experiences in this dynamic panel discussion.

Our vision for LG ACP and its expanding content ecosystem

LG’s vision for the future in-vehicle experiences is clear: to transform the vehicle into a “Living Space on Wheels.”

Speaker

Seokhyun Eun, President, LG Electronics VS Company
"I am confident LG, through our competitive infotainment platform and strong content partnerships, will continue to set standards for future in-vehicle user experiences."

Chris Jo

Senior Vice President and Head of the webOS Platform Business Center, LG Electronics MS Company
"Our goal is to make every cabin feel as familiar, responsive and connected as the screens people use at home.”

Chris Lee

Vice President of Xbox Marketing, Microsoft
"By integrating Xbox Game Pass with LG’s ACP, passengers can pick up a game wherever they are making the in-car environment a natural extension of the Xbox experience."

Brendan Ittelson

Chief Ecosystem Officer, Zoom
"By working with LG’s ACP to create in-vehicle productivity experiences, we aim to provide users with safe, voice-first ways to stay connected into productive moments."

Panel discussion

What critical role does the automotive content ecosystem play in future in-cabin experiences?

Leveraging deep expertise and strong industry partnerships, LG, together with global content and service providers, is setting the development standard for in-vehicle content ecosystems moving forward. Our IAA Mobility 2025 panel discussion will feature forward-thinking executives from both LG and our content partners across the infotainment industry, offering valuable insights into the direction of mobility content ecosystems.


Panelist: Chris Jo, Senior Vice President and Head of the webOS Platform Business Center at LG Electronics' Media Solutions Company, Chris Lee, Vice President of Xbox Marketing, Microsoft, Brendan Ittelson, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Zoom joined by distinguished executives from select content partners to discuss how LG's Automotive Content Platform (ACP) is changing the mobility content landscape.

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Related contents

Continue Your Journey with LG

Explore related press releases, technology highlights, and event recaps that showcase LG’s ongoing journey towards a more connected and meaningful mobility experience.

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09/23/2025

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LG Redefines In-Vehicle Experience With Xbox Gaming And Zoom Meetings Partnerships

09/09/2025

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LG To Unveil New Content Partnerships To Enhance In-Vehicle Experience At IAA Mobility 2025

08/19/2025

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