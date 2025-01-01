We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 15” | Lightweight AMD Ryzen AI Processor Laptop | Windows 11 Pro, gram Hybrid AI, Copilot+ PC, LG gram Link, FHD Anti-glare IPS touchscreen display
15Z80T
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Leading greatness, award winning excellence
*A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license.
*Reprinted with permission. © 2025 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
*LG gram was chosen as the Best Laptop Brand of 2025 based on the PCMag Readers' Choice Awards.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above mobile device is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*gram Chat On-Device function in Hybrid AI is not currently supported at launch but is expected to be available in a future update.
Hybrid AI
Hybrid AI: On-Device and Cloud synergy
Powered by both on-device and cloud AI, Hybrid AI offers seamless performance and personalized insights wherever you are. Work smarter, stay secure, and achieve more—whether you’re online or offline.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Please note that gram chat on-device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.
Always on, even offline with On-Device AI
Time travel**
Recover lost files
Search with any clues you recall or browse your previous screens, including documents and websites.
Searching
Get tailored answers based on your files
Provides personalized answers based on local data from documents and images.
Summarize
Instant summaries, even offline
Summarize text or document files directly in an on-device environment.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.
*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
*The feature is not currently supported at launch but is expected to be available in a future update.
**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.
**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
**This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.
***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control
****As the Gram Chat On-device feature is being gradually rolled out, this function will be applied in a future update.
Smart AI assistant with Cloud AI
Get instant answers with AI Chatbot
From solving homework problems to satisfying your curiosity, the AI assistant delivers the information you need in seconds.
Simple translation and summarization
Let AI analyze and extract key details from your documents, saving you time and effort.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
*gram chat Cloud requires installation prior to use and the creation of a separate account.
*Usage limits apply to gram chat Cloud. The maximum monthly token usage is 200K, with a monthly usage limit of 450 requests and a daily usage limit of 30 requests.
*Exceeding these limits will result in a downgrade to the GPT-4o mini model and disable function calling.
*While gram chat Cloud does not collect personal prompts, it may request access to your Google or Microsoft account for feature integration purposes.
**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
Recall instantly
Don't struggle to find which folder you saved a file in. Just describe something you remember, and gram will instantly find what you need.
Create your own images easily
Not everyone needs to have the skills of an artist. Just sketch out your thoughts, and instantly get an image that looks like it was created by a professional designer.
Live translation with captions
Experience seamless communication with the Live Caption feature. Get real-time, on-screen transcription from any audio source in your desired language, making every conversation easy and effortless.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
*Recall is coming soon through a post-launch Windows update. Timing will vary by device and region. Optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). Content-based and storage limitations apply. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]
*Cocreator is optimized for English text prompts. Requires Microsoft account and internet connection to access cloud services that help ensure the responsible use of AI. Learn more [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]
*The availability timing of certain Windows Studio Effects features will vary by device and region. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]
*Live Captions are Currently supports translation for video and audio subtitles into English from 40+ languages. And available Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and region and over time. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]
The light life
LG gram's lightweight of 1,290g in a slim body of 15.4mm matches any lifestyle freely. Engineered to pass rigorous military-grade tests, this design is a perfect example of how durability and sleekness can go hand in hand.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
Full HD high resolution & sRGB 99% wide color gamut
Crisp details, vivid experiences
Immerse yourself in vibrant, rich colors with the stunning Full HD resolution and the wide color sRGB 99%. The LG gram brings your ideas to life with clarity, adding precision and depth to every visual.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Touchscreen with Anti-glare panel
Touch lightly, see clearly
Touch and see each detail with crystal clarity. With the anti-glare panel, information stays visibly at your fingertips, enhancing productivity and comfort, no matter where you are.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The brightness is 300nits (Typ.).
*A touch pen is not supported. Finger touch only.
True multitasking freedom
Latest AMD Ryzen AI Processor: Up to 18% Boost in performance for Enhanced productivity
Experience powerful performance with the AMD Ryzen AI Processor. Built for the demands of tomorrow, its delivers lightning-fast speeds, enabling you to tackle even intensive tasks with ease. Whether you're creating content, managing complex workflows, or gaming, it helps you to enjoy maximum efficiency, every time.
A close-up of an Intel Core Ultra processor embedded in a high-tech circuit board. The chip is surrounded by complex circuitry with glowing orange and blue lights, creating a futuristic, high-performance aesthetic. The 25-year-old Intel Core Ultra processor delivers up to 18 percent more performance than the 24-year-old Intel Core processor.
Choose the CPU that fits you!
If you are in search of a Copilot+ PC that offers low power consumption, this model is an excellent option to consider. For those requiring a high-performance laptop, the 15Z90T is highly recommended.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor, and the above TOPS value stated is shown as 'Up to'.
Smooth, swift multitasking
Get the best of both with LPDDR5 channel memory for faster data handling and Dual NVMe SSDs for quicker access to your storage.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
gram Link
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purpose. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*gram Link is scheduled for future updates, and the version update schedule may vary by country.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Smart power, unplug and play
Powered by a 72Wh high-capacity battery offering up to 22.0 hours of usage time and equipped with our AI Smart Assistant, gram analyzes user patterns to optimize battery efficiency. Boost your productivity and enjoy uninterrupted play.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above battery life represents the maximum capacity based on video playback time under the following conditions: brightness set to 150nits, wireless off, and audio playback via earphones (default volume).
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro, Non-OS (KR, SPAIN)
Size [cm]
39.6cm
Size [Inch]
15.6inch
Processor
AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 (8 Cores, 2.0 up to 5.0 GHz, 16 MB L3 cache, up to 50TOPS NPU) AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 (6 Cores, 2.0 up to 4.8 GHz, 16 MB L3 cache, up to 50TOPS NPU)
Memory
16 / 32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)
SSD
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 2TB / 1TB / 512GB / 256GB
weight(g)
1,290 g
Resolution
FHD (1920*1080)
Graphic
AMD Radeon™ Graphics
Color gamut
sRGB 99%(Typical)
All Spec
INFO
Product Category
gram
Year
Y25
SYSTEM
Graphic
AMD Radeon™ Graphics
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro, Non-OS (KR, SPAIN)
Processor
AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 (8 Cores, 2.0 up to 5.0 GHz, 16 MB L3 cache, up to 50TOPS NPU) AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 (6 Cores, 2.0 up to 4.8 GHz, 16 MB L3 cache, up to 50TOPS NPU)
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
Dimension(mm)
356.3 x 223.4 x 15.4~16.95
Shipping Dimension(mm)
477 x 298 x 62
Shipping weight(kg)
2.25 kg
Dimension(inch)
14.0 x 8.8 x 0.61~0.67
weight(lb)
2.84 lbs
Shipping weight(lb)
4.96 lbs
Shipping Dimension(inch)
18.8 x 11.7 x 2.4
weight(g)
1,290 g
DESIGN
Color
- Color: Essence White, Obsidian Black - A part: Mg (White/ Black) - B part: PC-ABS (Black) - C part: AL (White/ Black), KBD: Spray (White/ Black) - D part: AL (White/ Black)
DISPLAY
Brightness
350nit (IPS) / 300nit (AIT)
Color gamut
sRGB 99%(Typical)
Contrast
1200:1 (IPS Non-Touch, Typical) / 800:1 (AIT, Typical)
Panel Multi
LGD - White, CSOT -Black (IPS Non-Touch) LGD Only (Touch)
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch / AIT
Pol
Anti-Glare
Ratio
16:9
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Resolution
FHD (1920*1080)
Size [Inch]
15.6inch
Size [cm]
39.6cm
SECURITY
SSD Security
SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option), Kensington lock
STORAGE
eMMC
N/A
HDD
N/A
MMC Slot
N/A
SSD
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 2TB / 1TB / 512GB / 256GB
SSD (1)
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 2TB
SSD (2)
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB
SSD (3)
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 512GB
SSD (4)
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 256GB
Memory
16 / 32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)
Memory (1)
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)
Memory (2)
32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)
SOUND
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port)
HDMI
HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz) (TBD)
DC-in
N/A
RJ45
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
BT
BT 5.4 (TBD)
TV Tuner
N/A
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
Wireless
Wi-Fi 6E (802.ax) - AW-XM514NF
LAN
10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Option) 10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option) (Vary by countries and SKU)
BATTERY
Battery
72 Wh Li-Ion
POWER
AC Adapter
- 65W (New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU) - 65W (New, Small size) 2pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for US/CA/JP/TW) - 65W 2pole with Power cord, White/Black (Desktop type for Global except KR/EU/US/CA/JP/TW/IN/PK/NG)
ACCESSORY
Accessory
Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (Vary by countries and SKU)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
Dolby Atmos
O
LG gram Link
O
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
X
LG Display Extension
O
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
O
LG On Screen Display 3
O
LG Pen Settings
X
LG Security Guard
X
Quick Share
TBD
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
O
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
O
Bamboo Paper
X
LG Lively Theme
O
gram Chat (AI Voyager)
TBD, working on progress to support in 2025 3Q
LG Easy Guide
O
LG Trouble Shooting
O
LG Update & Renew
O
LG xboom Buds
TBD
My gram
O
INPUT DEVICE
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit KBD (US:97 Key, UK:98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
LED
LED
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam, MIC
THERMAL
Thermal
Mega cooling system
BUTTON
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
