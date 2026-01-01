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27-inch UltraFine™, 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C
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27-inch UltraFine™, 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C

Contact us

27-inch UltraFine™, 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C

27BU650B-B
Front view
Rear view close-up of monitor ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, headphone jack for versatile connectivity.
Top view of a monitor
Rear view of an LG monitor showing stand design and connectivity ports.
LG 27-inch UltraFine™, 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, 27BU650B-B
Side view of a monitor showing adjustable stand and ergonomic design.
Front view of a monitor displaying a colorful abstract image on a sleek black stand.
Front view of a monitor displaying a colorful abstract image on a sleek black stand.
Top view of a monitor demonstrating tilt adjustment on an ergonomic stand.
Side view of a monitor demonstrating forward and backward tilt adjustment.
Front view of a monitor rotated into vertical portrait mode, showing pivot functionality with horizontal positions in the background.
Office desk setup with a monitor displaying a colorful creative design interface, highlighting consistent clarity and wide viewing angles.
LG monitor connected to a laptop via HDMI cable, showcasing versatile connectivity with HDMI, DisplayPort.
Two monitors comparing reader mode and flicker-safe features, illustrating improved eye comfort and productivity with reduced blue light and screen flicker.
Ergonomic monitor design showcasing tilt, height adjustment, swivel, and pivot features for flexible viewing angles and comfortable workspace setup.
Front view
Rear view close-up of monitor ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, headphone jack for versatile connectivity.
Top view of a monitor
Rear view of an LG monitor showing stand design and connectivity ports.
LG 27-inch UltraFine™, 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, 27BU650B-B
Side view of a monitor showing adjustable stand and ergonomic design.
Front view of a monitor displaying a colorful abstract image on a sleek black stand.
Front view of a monitor displaying a colorful abstract image on a sleek black stand.
Top view of a monitor demonstrating tilt adjustment on an ergonomic stand.
Side view of a monitor demonstrating forward and backward tilt adjustment.
Front view of a monitor rotated into vertical portrait mode, showing pivot functionality with horizontal positions in the background.
Office desk setup with a monitor displaying a colorful creative design interface, highlighting consistent clarity and wide viewing angles.
LG monitor connected to a laptop via HDMI cable, showcasing versatile connectivity with HDMI, DisplayPort.
Two monitors comparing reader mode and flicker-safe features, illustrating improved eye comfort and productivity with reduced blue light and screen flicker.
Ergonomic monitor design showcasing tilt, height adjustment, swivel, and pivot features for flexible viewing angles and comfortable workspace setup.

Key Features

  • 27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) with HDR10
  • 3-side Virtually Borderless
  • USB Type-C
  • LG Switch
More
LG UltraFine logo.

LG UltraFine logo.

Details mastered

Front view of LG monitor on a desk, displaying a colorful 3D editing interface, with a lamp, keyboard, audio mixer, and headphones nearby.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Immersive viewing experience

27-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160)

Anti-glare

HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

1000:1 contrast

Usability

USB-C (PD 90W)

Multi-interface

5W x 2 built-in speaker

LG Switch

Comfort & Trust

Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

Ergonomic design

EPEAT & Energy Star

4 different images with text implying UltraFine's key features
Immersive viewing experienceUsability Comfort & Trust
Front view of a white LG monitor on a desk, displaying layered screen resolutions for comparison, with cameras, books, color chips, and speakers arranged around it.

Clarity with 8.29 million pixels

With 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS and 3-side borderless design, it allows you to provide a workspace with four times the resolution of Full HD screen while editing multiple track without enlarge or reduce the timelines.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in in 2.07 million pixels for FHD and 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD.

True colors trusted by pro

UltraFine™ is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enable creators to experience the visual clarity with precise colors of the content and fine details.

LG monitor connected to a LG gram for video editing, with a close-up showing rear ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, headphone out, and DC power input.

Front view of a white LG monitor displaying vivid canyon imagery with color correction tools, highlighting HDR and 90% DCI-P3 color coverage.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

*The actual figures/results may vary depending on the usage environment.

A comparison video showcasing deeper blacks and vivid contrast on an HDR-capable LG UltraFine Monitor, emphasizing enhanced visual depth and clarity.

Deeper black for detail

High contrast ratio delivers fine details without crushing, even in dark visuals. The IPS provides the consistent color expression on the screen from edge to edge, and it conveys your visual output.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

All-in-One USB-C

Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 90W power delivery to help improve your work efficiency.

LG monitor connected to a LG gram for video editing, with a close-up showing rear ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, headphone out, and DC power input.

Top view of a monitor connected to a laptop, with a keyboard and mouse placed below.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience. 

*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.

Multiple connections

Starters and professionals tend to use multiple devices. Link compatible devices together to help enhance your workflow.

LG monitor connected to a LG gram for video editing, with a close-up showing rear ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, headphone out, and DC power input.

A creative workspace featuring an LG monitor and a connected laptop, both displaying a video editing interface with color grading tools and a timeline.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

*Device compatibility may vary depending on the connected device, specifications, and usage environment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

An image of a rear panel showing multiple ports: two HDMI ports at the top, two USB-A ports below them, a USB-C port on the lower left, and a power input port on the lower right, all highlighted with red outlines.

Immersive sound

Immersive visual experience with Waves MaxxAudio®—perfect for everything from blockbuster movies to adventure games.

It makes every scene feel richer, with greater depth and detail.

LG monitor connected to a LG gram for video editing, with a close-up showing rear ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, headphone out, and DC power input.

A desktop setup with an LG monitor displaying a woman in a space suit, enhanced with MaxxAudio visual effects suggesting built-in speaker sound projection.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness, also possible to split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Visual comfort

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

 

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

A 3-sided virtually borderless design with a clutter-free L-stand, paired with a fully adjustable base for tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments. It is crafted to save desk space, supporting more efficient workflows in professional environments and helping you stay focused throughout extended tasks.

One Click Stand icon.

Tilt

-5 ~ 21 º

Tilt / Height adjustable icon.

Swivel

-45° ~ 45°

Swivel adjustable icon.

Pivot

90°

Pivot adjustable icon.

Height

150mm

Monitor showing ergonomic adjustments including height, tilt, swivel, and pivot on an adjustable stand.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience. 

Finger heart logo.

Better life for all

27BU650B complies with multiple standards such as Energy star and EPEAT.

ENERGY STAR logo.

ENERGY STAR certified

EPEAT® logo.

EPEAT® registered


*For more details of these certifications, visit ENERGY STAR and EPEAT's website

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    UltraFine

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y26

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.0518(H)*0.1554(V)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • OSD Language

    17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean)

  • Picture Mode

    (SDR) Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, sRGB, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness / (HDR) Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Switch

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI Version

    2.0

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    40~60Hz

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • DP (w/o VRR)

    40~60Hz

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Location

    Rear

  • USB-C (DP Version)

    1.4

  • USB-C (V Frequency)

    40~60Hz

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    20V 9A

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    19.34W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    26W

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • tilt

    -5 ~ +21 º

  • Swivel

    -45 ~ +45 º

  • Height Range [mm]

    150 mm

  • Down Height [mm]

    45.1mm

  • Pivot

    Clockwise

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Base Detachable

    YES

  • Color (Back Cover)

    Black Texture

  • Color (Front Cabinet)

    Black Texture

  • Color (Middle Cabinet)

    Black Texture

  • Color (Stand Base)

    Black Texture

  • Color (Stand Body)

    Black Texture

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 539.2 x 253.2mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694 x 217 x 451mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.7 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1 kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.4 kg

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    360ea / 756ea / 924ea

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Adapter (Color)

    Black

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Power Cord (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • USB-C (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

STANDARD

  • EPA

    YES

  • EPEAT (USA)

    YES (Bronze)

  • TUV-GS

    YES

  • TUV-Ergo

    YES

  • CB

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • FCC-B

    YES

  • ErP

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • BIS (for India)

    TBD

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    TBD

  • CCC (for china)

    TBD

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    TBD

  • VCCI (for Japan)

    TBD

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.