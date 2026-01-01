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Details mastered
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Immersive viewing experience
27-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160)
Anti-glare
HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
1000:1 contrast
Usability
USB-C (PD 90W)
Multi-interface
5W x 2 built-in speaker
LG Switch
Comfort & Trust
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode
Ergonomic design
EPEAT & Energy Star
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in in 2.07 million pixels for FHD and 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD.
True colors trusted by pro
UltraFine™ is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enable creators to experience the visual clarity with precise colors of the content and fine details.
LG monitor connected to a LG gram for video editing, with a close-up showing rear ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, headphone out, and DC power input.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
*The actual figures/results may vary depending on the usage environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
All-in-One USB-C
Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 90W power delivery to help improve your work efficiency.
LG monitor connected to a LG gram for video editing, with a close-up showing rear ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, headphone out, and DC power input.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
Multiple connections
Starters and professionals tend to use multiple devices. Link compatible devices together to help enhance your workflow.
LG monitor connected to a LG gram for video editing, with a close-up showing rear ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, headphone out, and DC power input.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*Device compatibility may vary depending on the connected device, specifications, and usage environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Immersive sound
Immersive visual experience with Waves MaxxAudio®—perfect for everything from blockbuster movies to adventure games.
It makes every scene feel richer, with greater depth and detail.
LG monitor connected to a LG gram for video editing, with a close-up showing rear ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, headphone out, and DC power input.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness, also possible to split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Visual comfort
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
A 3-sided virtually borderless design with a clutter-free L-stand, paired with a fully adjustable base for tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments. It is crafted to save desk space, supporting more efficient workflows in professional environments and helping you stay focused throughout extended tasks.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Better life for all
27BU650B complies with multiple standards such as Energy star and EPEAT.
*For more details of these certifications, visit ENERGY STAR and EPEAT's website
Key Spec
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
Category
UltraFine
Product name
UHD
Year
Y26
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.0518(H)*0.1554(V)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
OSD Language
17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean)
Picture Mode
(SDR) Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, sRGB, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness / (HDR) Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS
SW APPLICATION
LG Switch
YES
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
HDMI Version
2.0
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
HDMI (w/o VRR)
40~60Hz
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
DP (w/o VRR)
40~60Hz
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
Location
Rear
USB-C (DP Version)
1.4
USB-C (V Frequency)
40~60Hz
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
Maxx Audio
YES
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
20V 9A
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
19.34W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
26W
MECHANICAL
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
tilt
-5 ~ +21 º
Swivel
-45 ~ +45 º
Height Range [mm]
150 mm
Down Height [mm]
45.1mm
Pivot
Clockwise
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
OneClick Stand
YES
Base Detachable
YES
Color (Back Cover)
Black Texture
Color (Front Cabinet)
Black Texture
Color (Middle Cabinet)
Black Texture
Color (Stand Base)
Black Texture
Color (Stand Body)
Black Texture
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 539.2 x 253.2mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
694 x 217 x 451mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.7 kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.1 kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.4 kg
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
360ea / 756ea / 924ea
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
USB-C
YES(1ea)
Adapter
YES
Adapter (Color)
Black
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
Power Cord
YES
Power Cord (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
USB-C (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
STANDARD
EPA
YES
EPEAT (USA)
YES (Bronze)
TUV-GS
YES
TUV-Ergo
YES
CB
YES
UL (cUL)
YES
FCC-B
YES
ErP
YES
CE
YES
BIS (for India)
TBD
BSMI (for Taiwan)
TBD
CCC (for china)
TBD
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
TBD
VCCI (for Japan)
TBD
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