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29-inch UltraWide™, WFHD IPS 100Hz Monitor with USB-C
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29-inch UltraWide™, WFHD IPS 100Hz Monitor with USB-C

Contact us

29-inch UltraWide™, WFHD IPS 100Hz Monitor with USB-C

29BF550B-W
Front view
Side view of a monitor showing adjustable stand and ergonomic design.
Rear view of an LG monitor showing stand design and connectivity ports.
Front view of a monitor displaying a colorful abstract image on a sleek black stand.
Front view of a monitor displaying a colorful abstract image on a sleek black stand.
Top view of a monitor demonstrating tilt adjustment on an ergonomic stand.
Side view of a monitor demonstrating forward and backward tilt adjustment.
Front view of a monitor rotated into vertical portrait mode, showing pivot functionality with horizontal positions in the background.
Office desk setup with a monitor displaying a colorful creative design interface, highlighting consistent clarity and wide viewing angles.
LG monitor connected to a laptop via HDMI cable, showcasing versatile connectivity with HDMI, DisplayPort.
Two monitors comparing reader mode and flicker-safe features, illustrating improved eye comfort and productivity with reduced blue light and screen flicker.
Ergonomic monitor design showcasing tilt, height adjustment, swivel, and pivot features for flexible viewing angles and comfortable workspace setup.
Rear view close-up of monitor ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, headphone jack for versatile connectivity.
Top view of a monitor
LG 29-inch UltraWide™, WFHD IPS 100Hz Monitor with USB-C, 29BF550B-W
Front view
Side view of a monitor showing adjustable stand and ergonomic design.
Rear view of an LG monitor showing stand design and connectivity ports.
Front view of a monitor displaying a colorful abstract image on a sleek black stand.
Front view of a monitor displaying a colorful abstract image on a sleek black stand.
Top view of a monitor demonstrating tilt adjustment on an ergonomic stand.
Side view of a monitor demonstrating forward and backward tilt adjustment.
Front view of a monitor rotated into vertical portrait mode, showing pivot functionality with horizontal positions in the background.
Office desk setup with a monitor displaying a colorful creative design interface, highlighting consistent clarity and wide viewing angles.
LG monitor connected to a laptop via HDMI cable, showcasing versatile connectivity with HDMI, DisplayPort.
Two monitors comparing reader mode and flicker-safe features, illustrating improved eye comfort and productivity with reduced blue light and screen flicker.
Ergonomic monitor design showcasing tilt, height adjustment, swivel, and pivot features for flexible viewing angles and comfortable workspace setup.
Rear view close-up of monitor ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, headphone jack for versatile connectivity.
Top view of a monitor
LG 29-inch UltraWide™, WFHD IPS 100Hz Monitor with USB-C, 29BF550B-W

Key Features

  • 29-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.), Color Calibrated in factory
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate
  • Black Stabilizer, DAS, Game Mode, Crosshair
  • USB Type-C
More
Stunning Display UsabilitySpeedEnhanced Comfort
LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

29-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards and graphs, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

Immersive viewing
experience

29” WFHD IPS Display (2560x1080)

sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR 10

3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Work efficiency

USB-C®

HDMI, DP, H/P Out

Comfort & Trust

Ergonomic design

Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

Ultra-wide 29-inch LG monitor illustrating the difference between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios, with multiple applications displayed side by side for multitasking.

29" WFHD
IPS Display

with Bezel-less Screen

Night view of a brightly lit modern bridge and skyscrapers with vivid lighting reflected in the water, demonstrating high contrast and color detail.

HDR10
Detailed
contrast

A USB Type-C cable connected between a laptop and an ultra-wide LG monitor displaying a video editing interface, with a close-up showing the USB-C port on the monitor.

USB Type-C® with versatile connectivity

Ultra-wide monitor displaying stock market charts and code in a modern office setting.

Clear and smooth with 100Hz refresh rate

Side view of a white monitor illustrating tilt adjustment with overlapping outlines showing its ergonomic movement range.

Slim Stand with Tilt, Swivel & Height Adjustment

21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The 3-side virtually borderless design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.

Ultra-wide 29-inch 21:9 monitor displaying a split-screen view comparing workspace size to a standard 24-inch 16:9 monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

HDR 10

Detailed contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

IPS™ Display

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

HDR 10

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

Color calibrated

Ensures precise and consistent color reproduction.

LG ultra-wide monitor displaying a vivid nighttime cityscape with a brightly lit bridge and reflection, shown within a photo editing software interface highlighting color and contrast tools.


*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

USB Type-C® (DisplayPort Alt mode)

USB Type-C® with versatile connectivity

This monitor offers USB Type-C®, DisplayPort, HDMI ports to ensure smooth connectivity with various devices. The USB Type-C® port supports both display output and data transfer, allowing easy connection to your laptop with a single cable.

LG monitor connected to a LG gram for video editing, with a close-up showing rear ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, headphone out, and DC power input.

A USB Type-C cable connecting a laptop to an LG ultra-wide monitor, with a close-up showing the USB-C port on the back of the monitor and a video editing program running on both screens.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, the USB-C® cable is required (sold separately).

*The USB-C® port on this monitor is compatible with USB-C® (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery.

Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

While 7W x 2 stereo speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

LG monitor connected to a LG gram for video editing, with a close-up showing rear ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, headphone out, and DC power input.

LG ultra-wide monitor displaying a video conference with four participants and a financial dashboard, with sound waves and speaker icons indicating built-in audio capabilities.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Switch App

Switch swiftly

You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

Download

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.

Ultra-wide monitor on an office desk displaying coding, stock charts, and trading dashboards.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Smooth workflow

A 100Hz refresh rate provides a smooth loading in various programs. 

It helps to allow less screen stuttering and motion blur,

elevating work productivity.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

5ms (GtG)

Consistent speed

Experience responsive 5ms (GtG) response time, minimizing ghosting for clear, fluid visuals. Stay in control in every game with dependable speed and smooth motion.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Built for comfort, designed for productivity

Reader Mode

Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Ergonomic design

Clutter-free with slender stand

A 3-side virtually borderless design with a clutter-free L-stand, paired with a fully adjustable base for tilt, swivel, and height adjustments. It is crafted to save desk space, making your workflow more efficient and helping you stay focused longer while editing video clips and visual

One click stand icon.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5°~21°

 
Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

-30°~30° 

Height adjustable icon.

Height

150mm

Monitor showing ergonomic adjustments including height, tilt, and swivel, with rear ports and stand design.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    UltraWide

  • Product name

    WFHD

  • Year

    Y26

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    73 cm

  • Size [cm]

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2626 x 0.2628 mm

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Peak Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280 cd/m²

  • Peak Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • OSD Language

    18 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Hindi)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Switch

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI Version

    Supports TMDS 3G as compliant with HDMI 1.4

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    56~100Hz

  • HDMI (w/ VRR)

    40~100Hz

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • DP (w/o VRR)

    56~100Hz

  • DP (w/ VRR)

    40~100Hz

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1080 at 100Hz

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Location

    rear

  • USB-C (DP Version)

    1.4

  • USB-C (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • USB-C (V Frequency)

    56~100Hz

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    32W (19V / 1.7A)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    22W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    13W

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • tilt

    -5 ~ 21°

  • Swivel

    ±30º

  • Height Range [mm]

    150mm

  • Down Height [mm]

    TBD

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Color (Back Cover)

    White(Texture)

  • Color (Front Cabinet)

    N/A

  • Color (Middle Cabinet)

    Black(Texture)

  • Color (Stand Base)

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Color (Stand Body)

    White(Texture)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    TBD

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    688.5 x 498.3 x 210 mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.3 kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    TBD

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    TBD

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Adapter (Color)

    White

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Power Cord (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

STANDARD

  • EPA

    YES

  • CB

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • FCC-B

    YES

  • ErP

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • BIS (for India)

    NO

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    NO

  • TUV-TYPE

    YES

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C (USB-IF)

    NO

  • USB-C (VESA)

    NO

  • VCCI (for Japan)

    NO

  • VESA wall mount standard

    NO

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.