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29-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).
Immersive viewing
experience
29” WFHD IPS Display (2560x1080)
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR 10
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Work efficiency
USB-C®
HDMI, DP, H/P Out
Comfort & Trust
Ergonomic design
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The 3-side virtually borderless design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
HDR 10
Detailed contrast
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
USB Type-C® (DisplayPort Alt mode)
USB Type-C® with versatile connectivity
This monitor offers USB Type-C®, DisplayPort, HDMI ports to ensure smooth connectivity with various devices. The USB Type-C® port supports both display output and data transfer, allowing easy connection to your laptop with a single cable.
LG monitor connected to a LG gram for video editing, with a close-up showing rear ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, headphone out, and DC power input.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, the USB-C® cable is required (sold separately).
*The USB-C® port on this monitor is compatible with USB-C® (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery.
Waves MaxxAudio®
Immersive Sound System
While 7W x 2 stereo speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.
LG monitor connected to a LG gram for video editing, with a close-up showing rear ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, headphone out, and DC power input.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG Switch App
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
5ms (GtG)
Consistent speed
Experience responsive 5ms (GtG) response time, minimizing ghosting for clear, fluid visuals. Stay in control in every game with dependable speed and smooth motion.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Reader Mode
Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Ergonomic design
Clutter-free with slender stand
A 3-side virtually borderless design with a clutter-free L-stand, paired with a fully adjustable base for tilt, swivel, and height adjustments. It is crafted to save desk space, making your workflow more efficient and helping you stay focused longer while editing video clips and visual
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
All Spec
INFO
Category
UltraWide
Product name
WFHD
Year
Y26
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
73 cm
Size [cm]
2560 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2626 x 0.2628 mm
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200 cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
Peak Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280 cd/m²
Peak Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350 cd/m²
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
OSD Language
18 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Hindi)
SW APPLICATION
LG Switch
YES
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(1ea)
HDMI Version
Supports TMDS 3G as compliant with HDMI 1.4
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
HDMI (w/o VRR)
56~100Hz
HDMI (w/ VRR)
40~100Hz
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
DP (w/o VRR)
56~100Hz
DP (w/ VRR)
40~100Hz
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1080 at 100Hz
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
Location
rear
USB-C (DP Version)
1.4
USB-C (HDCP Version)
2.2
USB-C (V Frequency)
56~100Hz
SOUND
Speaker
7W x 2
Maxx Audio
YES
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
32W (19V / 1.7A)
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
22W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
13W
MECHANICAL
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
tilt
-5 ~ 21°
Swivel
±30º
Height Range [mm]
150mm
Down Height [mm]
TBD
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
OneClick Stand
YES
Color (Back Cover)
White(Texture)
Color (Front Cabinet)
N/A
Color (Middle Cabinet)
Black(Texture)
Color (Stand Base)
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Color (Stand Body)
White(Texture)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
TBD
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
688.5 x 498.3 x 210 mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.3 kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
TBD
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
TBD
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
Adapter
YES
Adapter (Color)
White
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
Power Cord
YES
Power Cord (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
STANDARD
EPA
YES
CB
YES
UL (cUL)
YES
FCC-B
YES
ErP
YES
CE
YES
BIS (for India)
NO
BSMI (for Taiwan)
NO
TUV-TYPE
YES
Thunderbolt
NO
USB-C (USB-IF)
NO
USB-C (VESA)
NO
VCCI (for Japan)
NO
VESA wall mount standard
NO
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