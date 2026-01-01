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34-inch UltraWide™, WFHD IPS 100Hz Monitor with USB-C
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34-inch UltraWide™, WFHD IPS 100Hz Monitor with USB-C

Contact us

34-inch UltraWide™, WFHD IPS 100Hz Monitor with USB-C

34BF550B-W
Front view
Side view of a monitor showing adjustable stand and ergonomic design.
Rear view of an LG monitor showing stand design and connectivity ports.
Front view of a monitor displaying a colorful abstract image on a sleek black stand.
Front view of a monitor displaying a colorful abstract image on a sleek black stand.
Top view of a monitor demonstrating tilt adjustment on an ergonomic stand.
Side view of a monitor demonstrating forward and backward tilt adjustment.
Front view of a monitor rotated into vertical portrait mode, showing pivot functionality with horizontal positions in the background.
Office desk setup with a monitor displaying a colorful creative design interface, highlighting consistent clarity and wide viewing angles.
LG monitor connected to a laptop via HDMI cable, showcasing versatile connectivity with HDMI, DisplayPort.
Two monitors comparing reader mode and flicker-safe features, illustrating improved eye comfort and productivity with reduced blue light and screen flicker.
Ergonomic monitor design showcasing tilt, height adjustment, swivel, and pivot features for flexible viewing angles and comfortable workspace setup.
Rear view close-up of monitor ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, headphone jack for versatile connectivity.
Top view of a monitor
LG 34-inch UltraWide™, WFHD IPS 100Hz Monitor with USB-C, 34BF550B-W
Front view
Side view of a monitor showing adjustable stand and ergonomic design.
Rear view of an LG monitor showing stand design and connectivity ports.
Front view of a monitor displaying a colorful abstract image on a sleek black stand.
Front view of a monitor displaying a colorful abstract image on a sleek black stand.
Top view of a monitor demonstrating tilt adjustment on an ergonomic stand.
Side view of a monitor demonstrating forward and backward tilt adjustment.
Front view of a monitor rotated into vertical portrait mode, showing pivot functionality with horizontal positions in the background.
Office desk setup with a monitor displaying a colorful creative design interface, highlighting consistent clarity and wide viewing angles.
LG monitor connected to a laptop via HDMI cable, showcasing versatile connectivity with HDMI, DisplayPort.
Two monitors comparing reader mode and flicker-safe features, illustrating improved eye comfort and productivity with reduced blue light and screen flicker.
Ergonomic monitor design showcasing tilt, height adjustment, swivel, and pivot features for flexible viewing angles and comfortable workspace setup.
Rear view close-up of monitor ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, headphone jack for versatile connectivity.
Top view of a monitor
LG 34-inch UltraWide™, WFHD IPS 100Hz Monitor with USB-C, 34BF550B-W

Key Features

  • 34-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.), Color Calibrated in factory
  • 400nits (Typ.) Brightness / VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate
  • Black Stabilizer, DAS, Game Mode, Crosshair
More
Stunning Display UsabilitySpeedEnhanced Comfort
LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

34-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards and graphs, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.

Immersive viewing
experience

34” WFHD IPS Display (2560x1080)

sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR 10

3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Work efficiency

USB Type-C®

HDMI, DP, H/P Out

Comfort & Trust

Ergonomic design

Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

Ultra-wide 34-inch LG monitor illustrating the difference between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios, with multiple applications displayed side by side for multitasking.

34" WFHD
IPS™ Display

with Bezel-less Screen

A vivid landscape of northern lights glowing over snow-covered mountains and their reflection in a calm lake, showcasing high dynamic range color and contrast.

Vivid clarity with
DisplayHDR™
400

A USB Type-C cable connected between a laptop and an ultra-wide LG monitor displaying a video editing interface, with a close-up showing the USB-C port on the monitor.

USB Type-C® with versatile connectivity

LG UltraWide Monitor delivering clear and smooth visuals with a 100Hz refresh rate, displaying financial charts and data dashboards across a wide screen to support responsive performance, efficient multitasking, and professional business environments.

Clear and smooth with 100Hz refresh rate

A side view of a white monitor illustrating ergonomic adjustments, including tilt, height, and swivel capabilities.

Slim Stand with Tilt, Swivel & Height Adjustment

21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The 3-side virtually borderless design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.

Ultra-wide LG monitor displaying multiple applications across a 34-inch 21:9 screen, with a highlighted comparison showing the additional horizontal space over a standard 27-inch 16:9 display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clarity that keeps you focused

Supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, offering improved brightness and contrast for clearer detail in HDR content.

IPS™ Display

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR400 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

Color calibrated

Ensures precise and consistent color reproduction.

An ultra-wide LG monitor displaying vibrant aurora imagery with a photo editing interface, showcasing vivid color accuracy and high-resolution detail.


*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt mode)

USB Type-C™  with versatile connectivity

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI ports to ensure smooth connectivity with various devices. The USB Type-C™ port supports both display output and data transfer, allowing easy connection to your laptop with a single cable.

LG monitor connected to a LG gram for video editing, with a close-up showing rear ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, headphone out, and DC power input.

A USB Type-C cable connecting a laptop to an LG ultra-wide monitor, with a close-up showing the USB-C port on the back of the monitor and a video editing program running on both screens.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, the usb type-c cable is required (sold separately).

*The USB Type-C™ port on this monitor is compatible with USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery.

Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

While two 7W x 2 stereo speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

LG monitor connected to a LG gram for video editing, with a close-up showing rear ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, headphone out, and DC power input.

LG ultra-wide monitor displaying a video conference with six participants and a financial dashboard, with sound waves and speaker icons indicating built-in audio capabilities.

*The Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

LG Switch App

Switch swiftly

You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

Download

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.

LG UltraWide Monitor supporting a smooth workflow with a 100Hz refresh rate, showing financial charts and professional software on a wide screen to reduce motion blur, improve on-screen responsiveness, and enhance productivity in business work environments.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Smooth workflow

A 100Hz refresh rate provides a smooth loading in various programs. 

It helps to allow less screen stuttering and motion blur, 

elevating work productivity.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

5ms (GtG)

Consistent speed

Experience responsive 5ms (GtG) response time, minimizing ghosting for clear, fluid visuals. Stay in control in every game with dependable speed and smooth motion.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Built for comfort, designed for productivity

Reader Mode

Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Ergonomic design

Clutter-free with slender stand

A 3-side virtually borderless design with a clutter-free L-stand, paired with a fully adjustable base for tilt, swivel, and height adjustments. 

It is crafted to save desk space, making your workflow more efficient and helping you stay focused longer while editing video clips and visual.

One click stand icon.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5°~21°

 
Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

±30°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

150mm

LG UltraWide Monitor showing an ergonomic slim stand design with tilt, swivel, height adjustment, and wall mount support, along with rear connectivity ports, enabling flexible installation, clean desk setup, and comfortable positioning for professional work environments.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [cm]

    86.6 cm

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    UltraWide

  • Product name

    WFHD

  • Year

    Y26

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Size [cm]

    86.6 cm

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.312 x 0.310 mm

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Peak Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Peak Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    500 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • OSD Language

    18 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Hindi)

  • Picture Mode

    (SDR) : Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness (HDR) : Custom, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, FPS, RTS

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Switch

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI Version

    Supports TMDS 3G as compliant with HDMI 1.4

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    56~100Hz

  • HDMI (w/ VRR)

    40~100Hz

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • DP (w/o VRR)

    56~100Hz

  • DP (w/ VRR)

    40~100Hz

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1080 at 100Hz

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Location

    rear

  • USB-C (DP Version)

    1.4

  • USB-C (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • USB-C (V Frequency)

    56~100Hz

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    48W (19V / 2.53A)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    35W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    19W

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • tilt

    -5 ~ 21°

  • Swivel

    ±30º

  • Height Range [mm]

    150mm

  • Down Height [mm]

    18.9mm

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Base Detachable

    YES

  • Color (Back Cover)

    White(Texture)

  • Color (Middle Cabinet)

    Black(Texture)

  • Color (Stand Base)

    White(Texture)

  • Color (Stand Body)

    White(Texture)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    TBD

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.8 kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    TBD

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    TBD

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Adapter (Color)

    White

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Power Cord (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

STANDARD

  • EPA

    YES

  • TUV-GS

    YES

  • CB

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • FCC-B

    YES

  • ErP

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • BIS (for India)

    NO

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C (USB-IF)

    NO

  • USB-C (VESA)

    NO

  • VCCI (for Japan)

    NO

  • VESA wall mount standard

    NO

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.