We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34-inch UltraWide™, WFHD IPS 100Hz Monitor with USB-C
34BF550B-W
()
34-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
Immersive viewing
experience
34” WFHD IPS Display (2560x1080)
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR 10
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Work efficiency
USB Type-C®
HDMI, DP, H/P Out
Comfort & Trust
Ergonomic design
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The 3-side virtually borderless design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clarity that keeps you focused
Supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, offering improved brightness and contrast for clearer detail in HDR content.
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt mode)
USB Type-C™ with versatile connectivity
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI ports to ensure smooth connectivity with various devices. The USB Type-C™ port supports both display output and data transfer, allowing easy connection to your laptop with a single cable.
LG monitor connected to a LG gram for video editing, with a close-up showing rear ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, headphone out, and DC power input.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the usb type-c cable is required (sold separately).
*The USB Type-C™ port on this monitor is compatible with USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery.
Waves MaxxAudio®
Immersive Sound System
While two 7W x 2 stereo speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.
LG monitor connected to a LG gram for video editing, with a close-up showing rear ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, headphone out, and DC power input.
*The Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
LG Switch App
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
5ms (GtG)
Consistent speed
Experience responsive 5ms (GtG) response time, minimizing ghosting for clear, fluid visuals. Stay in control in every game with dependable speed and smooth motion.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Reader Mode
Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Ergonomic design
Clutter-free with slender stand
A 3-side virtually borderless design with a clutter-free L-stand, paired with a fully adjustable base for tilt, swivel, and height adjustments.
It is crafted to save desk space, making your workflow more efficient and helping you stay focused longer while editing video clips and visual.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
Size [cm]
86.6 cm
Size [Inch]
34
Resolution
2560 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
INFO
Category
UltraWide
Product name
WFHD
Year
Y26
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
34
Size [cm]
86.6 cm
Resolution
2560 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.312 x 0.310 mm
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
Peak Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
Peak Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
500 cd/m²
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
OSD Language
18 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Hindi)
Picture Mode
(SDR) : Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness (HDR) : Custom, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, FPS, RTS
SW APPLICATION
LG Switch
YES
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(1ea)
HDMI Version
Supports TMDS 3G as compliant with HDMI 1.4
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
HDMI (w/o VRR)
56~100Hz
HDMI (w/ VRR)
40~100Hz
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
DP (w/o VRR)
56~100Hz
DP (w/ VRR)
40~100Hz
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1080 at 100Hz
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
Location
rear
USB-C (DP Version)
1.4
USB-C (HDCP Version)
2.2
USB-C (V Frequency)
56~100Hz
SOUND
Speaker
7W x 2
Maxx Audio
YES
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
48W (19V / 2.53A)
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
35W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
19W
MECHANICAL
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
tilt
-5 ~ 21°
Swivel
±30º
Height Range [mm]
150mm
Down Height [mm]
18.9mm
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
OneClick Stand
YES
Base Detachable
YES
Color (Back Cover)
White(Texture)
Color (Middle Cabinet)
Black(Texture)
Color (Stand Base)
White(Texture)
Color (Stand Body)
White(Texture)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
TBD
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.8 kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
TBD
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
TBD
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
Adapter
YES
Adapter (Color)
White
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
Power Cord
YES
Power Cord (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
STANDARD
EPA
YES
TUV-GS
YES
CB
YES
UL (cUL)
YES
FCC-B
YES
ErP
YES
CE
YES
BIS (for India)
NO
BSMI (for Taiwan)
NO
Thunderbolt
NO
USB-C (USB-IF)
NO
USB-C (VESA)
NO
VCCI (for Japan)
NO
VESA wall mount standard
NO
Recommended Product