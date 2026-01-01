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34-inch UltraWide™, WQHD Curved (1800R) 100Hz Monitor with USB-C
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34-inch UltraWide™, WQHD Curved (1800R) 100Hz Monitor with USB-C

Contact us

34-inch UltraWide™, WQHD Curved (1800R) 100Hz Monitor with USB-C

34BQ65VA-B
Front view of ultrawide monitor
Front angled view of ultrawide monitor (left)
Slight left angle front view of ultrawide monitor
Slight right angle front view of ultrawide monitor
Front angled view of ultrawide monitor (right)
Side profile view of monitor stand (-15 degree tilt)
Side profile view of monitor stand (+15 degree tilt)
Top-down view of monitor stand
Side view of monitor stand with screen tilted backward
Front view of ultrawide monitor
Front angled view of ultrawide monitor (left)
Slight left angle front view of ultrawide monitor
Slight right angle front view of ultrawide monitor
Front angled view of ultrawide monitor (right)
Side profile view of monitor stand (-15 degree tilt)
Side profile view of monitor stand (+15 degree tilt)
Top-down view of monitor stand
Side view of monitor stand with screen tilted backward

Key Features

  • 34-inch 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Display
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate, 5ms (GtG at Faster)
  • USB Type-C™ with 65W power delivery
  • One Click Stand / Height and Tilt Adjustable Stand
More
LG UltraWide Monitor Curved logo.

See more, do more

A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards, 3D graphics, and project management tools, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

Immersive Viewing

34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440)

sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR 10

3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Work efficiency

USB-C® with power delivery

Multiple ports

Comfort & Trust

Ergonomic stand

Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

EPEAT & Energy Star

Ultra-wide 29-inch LG monitor illustrating the difference between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios, with multiple applications displayed side by side for multitasking.

34” Curved WQHD Display

A vibrant aurora imagery with a photo editing interface, showcasing vivid color accuracy and high-resolution detail.

HDR 10 with sRGB 99 (Type.)

UltraWide monitor connected to a laptop via a USB-C cable, displaying a video editing project with a cyclist on a bridge, featuring a close-up of the USB-C port and highlighting 96W power delivery capability.

All-In-One USB-C® Connectivity

LG UltraWide Monitor displaying financial data dashboards and charts on a curved wide screen, highlighting a smooth workflow with a 100Hz refresh rate in a modern office environment.

Smooth workflow with 100Hz Refresh Rate

LG UltraWide monitor offering tilt and height adjustment.

Tilt and Height Adjustment

21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)

21:9 WQHD Curved Display

The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

Ultra-wide LG monitor displaying multiple applications across a 34-inch 21:9 screen, with a highlighted comparison showing the additional horizontal space over a standard 27-inch 16:9 display.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Picture By Picture (PBP)

Easy multi-tasking set-up

34BQ65VA allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

Easy multi-tasking set-up

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable

*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package

OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

See amazing colors

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

LG UltraWide Monitor displaying financial data dashboards and charts on a curved wide screen, highlighting a smooth workflow with a 100Hz refresh rate in a modern office environment.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Smooth workflow

A 100Hz refresh rate provides a smooth loading in various programs. It helps to allow less screen stuttering and motion blur, elevating work productivity.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

USB-C® with 65W Power Delivery

Easy control and connectivity

USB-C® port allows display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

LG UltraWide monitor connected to a laptop via a USB-C cable, displaying a video editing project with a cyclist on a bridge, featuring a close-up of the USB-C port and highlighting 96W power delivery capability.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, the USB-C® cable included in the package is required to connect the USB-C® port to the monitor.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Multi ports

A variety of interface

This monitor offers USB-C®, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream 3.2) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.

LG UltraWide monitor connected to a laptop displaying charts and graphs, showing rear input ports including USB-C, USB 3.2, DisplayPort 1.4, Headphone, DC-IN and HDMI port.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The USB-C® and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort cable is NOT included).

Ergonomic design

Clutter-free, slender design

The 3-side virtually borderless design helps keep your space clutter-free and is ergonomically designed for comfort, allowing easy tilt and height adjustments to suit your viewing angle and posture. With one-click mounting support, it can be installed quickly and easily.

Borderless design

3-side Virtually Borderless

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt

-5~20˚

Height

110mm

Built for comfort, designed for productivity

Reader Mode

Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe

Minimizes invisible screen flicker to help reduce eye strain and support a more comfortable viewing experience during extended use.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Better life for all

34BQ65VA complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.

This monitor supports built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®.

ENERGY STAR logo.

ENERGY STAR certified

EPEAT® logo.

EPEAT® registered

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [cm]

    86.72 cm

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    UltraWide

  • Product name

    WQHD

  • Year

    Y25

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Size [cm]

    86.72 cm

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.07725 × 0.23175 mm

  • PPI (Pixel Per Inch)

    109.68

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1500:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Curvature

    1800R

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Picture Mode

    (SDR) : Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness, Reader (HDR) : Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • OSD Language

    17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI Version

    2.0

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    48~100Hz

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • DP (w/o VRR)

    48~100Hz

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (DP Version)

    1.4

  • USB-C (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • USB-C (V Frequency)

    48~100Hz

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440 x 1440@100Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Downstream Port

    2x USB3.2 Gen1

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Location

    Rear

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    48W (19V / 2.53A)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    38.4

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    30.8

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Color (Middle Cabinet)

    Black Texture (Middle)

  • Color (Back Cover)

    Black(Texture)

  • Color (Stand Body)

    Black(Hair line Texture)

  • Color (Stand Base)

    Black(Texture)/ Top high glossy

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • tilt

    -5 ~ 20º

  • Height Range [mm]

    110mm

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Base Detachable

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 568.3 x 260mm(Up) 809 x 458.3 x 260mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 X 358.9 X 91.5 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    986 x 524 x 212mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.7kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.8kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.5kg

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    162 / 360 / 480 ea

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Adapter (Color)

    Black

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Power Cord (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • USB-C (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m w/ Holder

STANDARD

  • EPA

    YES

  • TUV-TYPE

    YES

  • TUV-GS

    YES

  • TUV-Ergo

    YES

  • CB

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • FCC-B

    YES

  • EPEAT (USA)

    BRONZE

  • EPEAT (Germany)

    BRONZE

  • ErP

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • Others (Standard)

    CEC

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.