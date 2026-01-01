We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34-inch UltraWide™, WQHD Curved (1800R) 100Hz Monitor with USB-C
34BQ65VA-B
()
See more, do more
A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards, 3D graphics, and project management tools, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).
Immersive Viewing
34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440)
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR 10
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Work efficiency
USB-C® with power delivery
Multiple ports
Comfort & Trust
Ergonomic stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
EPEAT & Energy Star
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)
21:9 WQHD Curved Display
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
Ultra-wide LG monitor displaying multiple applications across a 34-inch 21:9 screen, with a highlighted comparison showing the additional horizontal space over a standard 27-inch 16:9 display.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Picture By Picture (PBP)
Easy multi-tasking set-up
34BQ65VA allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
Easy multi-tasking set-up
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable
*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package
OnScreen Control
Streamlined control
Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
USB-C® with 65W Power Delivery
Easy control and connectivity
USB-C® port allows display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
LG UltraWide monitor connected to a laptop via a USB-C cable, displaying a video editing project with a cyclist on a bridge, featuring a close-up of the USB-C port and highlighting 96W power delivery capability.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, the USB-C® cable included in the package is required to connect the USB-C® port to the monitor.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
This monitor offers USB-C®, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream 3.2) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The USB-C® and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort cable is NOT included).
Ergonomic design
Clutter-free, slender design
The 3-side virtually borderless design helps keep your space clutter-free and is ergonomically designed for comfort, allowing easy tilt and height adjustments to suit your viewing angle and posture. With one-click mounting support, it can be installed quickly and easily.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Reader Mode
Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Minimizes invisible screen flicker to help reduce eye strain and support a more comfortable viewing experience during extended use.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Better life for all
34BQ65VA complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.
This monitor supports built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®.
Key Spec
Size [cm]
86.72 cm
Size [Inch]
34
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Curvature
1800R
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
INFO
Category
UltraWide
Product name
WQHD
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
34
Size [cm]
86.72 cm
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.07725 × 0.23175 mm
PPI (Pixel Per Inch)
109.68
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Bit
8bit
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Curvature
1800R
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Picture Mode
(SDR) : Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness, Reader (HDR) : Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
PBP
YES (2PBP)
Smart Energy Saving
YES
OSD Language
17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean)
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
HDMI Version
2.0
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
HDMI (w/o VRR)
48~100Hz
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
DP (w/o VRR)
48~100Hz
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (DP Version)
1.4
USB-C (HDCP Version)
2.2
USB-C (V Frequency)
48~100Hz
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440@100Hz
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
USB Downstream Port
2x USB3.2 Gen1
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
Location
Rear
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
48W (19V / 2.53A)
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
38.4
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
30.8
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Color (Middle Cabinet)
Black Texture (Middle)
Color (Back Cover)
Black(Texture)
Color (Stand Body)
Black(Hair line Texture)
Color (Stand Base)
Black(Texture)/ Top high glossy
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
tilt
-5 ~ 20º
Height Range [mm]
110mm
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
OneClick Stand
YES
Base Detachable
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 568.3 x 260mm(Up) 809 x 458.3 x 260mm(Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 X 358.9 X 91.5 mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 524 x 212mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.7kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.8kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.5kg
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
162 / 360 / 480 ea
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
USB-C
YES
Adapter
YES
Adapter (Color)
Black
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
Power Cord
YES
Power Cord (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
USB-C (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m w/ Holder
STANDARD
EPA
YES
TUV-TYPE
YES
TUV-GS
YES
TUV-Ergo
YES
CB
YES
UL (cUL)
YES
FCC-B
YES
EPEAT (USA)
BRONZE
EPEAT (Germany)
BRONZE
ErP
YES
CE
YES
Others (Standard)
CEC
Recommended Product