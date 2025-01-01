We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Book 15.6 Inch | Lightweight Intel® Core™ Processor Laptop | Windows 11 Pro, FHD Anti-glare IPS display
15UB50T
()
LG gram Book logo.
Start light, expand smart
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Boost your potential
Start light with the LG gram Book. Powered by a robust processor and adaptable speed, it’s with you every step of the way.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
Combine style and substance
The gram book has a sturdy yet luxurious design that stands out in any space. The sleek, rounded-edge design creates an iconic silhouette, while metallic Titan Silver adds strength to style.
The image shows the rear view of a slim, gray "gram" laptop. The background features a smooth gradient transitioning from pink to green. The word "SLEEK" is prominently displayed in large, semi-transparent white text.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Privacy Webcam shutter
Privacy in a snap
You can open and close the webcam shutter whenever you want to maintain security.
Thanks to the premium and immersive Neptune blue color, you can enjoy style and functionality simultaneously in your days.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.
True multi-tasking freedom
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
Copilot in Windows 11
Discover the power of AI
Discover the power of AI with Copilot in Windows With Copilot in Windows, you can get real answers, inspiration, and solutions for your questions or projects, and generate images from your ideas Click the Copilot key on your keyboard to access intelligent tools on your gram.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
Activate Copilot instantly
You can start Copilot integration from the taskbar or by pressing the Windows + C keys simultaneously. You can also use a keyboard hotkey to quickly access intelligent tools on your gram.
Ready to command with Bing Chat
Simply request multiple things, from song recommendations for your mood to organizing complex pages and setting preferences, with Copilot through Bing Chat.
Simplify complex content with a click
Copilot can summarize long emails and complicated content, efficiently processing work information and saving you valuable time.
Handles image editing and more
From simple requests like adjusting image size and brightness, to more complex tasks like background removal and upscaling, Copilot can do it all.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
Powerful, yet upgradeable speed
The LG gram Book, equipped with DDR4x Dual memory and Dual NVMe SSDs, delivers fast boot times, rapid data transfers, and smooth multitasking. Experience exceptional performance for various tasks and the flexibility to upgrade to your desired speed with upgradeable options.
The image shows a gray laptop with various floating application windows around it, highlighting its multitasking capabilities. The apps include data analytics, coding, photo editing, and video playback, indicating support for diverse tasks like productivity, creative work, and development.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The above various programs are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.
Discover the gram Book that’s always by your side.
gram Link
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
15.6” FHD IPS display
Sharp visuals. Clear ideas.
Enjoy clear visuals and seamless multi-tasking solutions, with 300nits brightness and a 1920x1080 FHD wide screen.
The image features a gray laptop with its screen displaying a vibrant scene of windsurfing on the ocean. The bright, dynamic waves appear to extend beyond the screen, creating a 3D-like effect that blends the display content with the background environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The brightness is 300nits (Typ.).
- Anti-glare panel
Glare-panel
View in comfort
See each detail with crystal clarity through the anti-glare panel. It significantly reduces glare and reflection, and information stays visible and crisp, enhancing productivity.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The brightness is 300nits (Typ.).
Dolby Atmos
Immersive audio experience
Immerse yourself in a 360-degree soundscape, with innovative Dolby Atmos technology. From music to movies, sounds come to life with the LG gram book.
The image shows a top-down view of a gray laptop with a vibrant, purple-themed graphic on the screen. Surrounding the laptop are dynamic sound wave visuals, indicating an immersive audio experience. The "Dolby Atmos" logo is displayed in the bottom right corner.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Packed with power, pure practicality
Eliminate worries about battery shortages. The LG gram book is equipped with a 51Wh long-life battery, so you can carry it wherever needed.
The image shows a young man sitting on outdoor concrete steps, using a gray laptop.The man appears focused on his work or browsing, highlighting the laptop's portability and suitability for on-the-go use.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.
Easy connectivity
Ports for performance
Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, large monitors, and various other devices. With many ports, you can enjoy a plug-and-play paradise of productivity and entertainment.
The image displays the side view of a gray laptop, showcasing its ports. The top view highlights a USB Type A port. The bottom view includes an HDMI port, a USB Type A port, a USB Type C port with PD (Power Delivery) support, and a headphone jack.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)
Size [cm]
39.6cm
Size [Inch]
15.6inch
Processor
Intel® Core™ i7-1355U (10 Cores: 2P + 8E, P: 1.7 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.2 up to 3.7 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB) Intel® Core™ i5-1334U (10 Cores: 2P + 8E, P: 1.3 up to 4.6 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.4 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB) Intel® Core™ i3-1315U (6 Cores, 2P + 4E, P: 1.2 up to 4.5 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.3 GHz, L3 Cache 10MB)
Memory
8 / 16GB DDR4 (Dual Channel, 3200MHz)
SSD
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB / 512GB / 256GB
weight(g)
1,650 g
Resolution
FHD (1920*1080)
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7/i5 CPU) Intel UHD Graphics (i3 CPU)
Color gamut
NTSC 45% (Typical)
All Spec
BUTTON
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
CONNECTIVITY
BT
BT 5.2
TV Tuner
N/A
Webcam
HD Webcam w/Privacy camera shutter
Wireless
Intel Wireless-AX203 (Wi-Fi 6, 2x2, BT Combo)
LAN
N/A
DISPLAY
Brightness
300nit
Color gamut
NTSC 45% (Typical)
Contrast
700:1 (Typical)
Panel Multi
LGD
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
Pol
Anti-Glare
Ratio
16:9
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Resolution
FHD (1920*1080)
Response Time
25ms
Size [Inch]
15.6inch
Size [cm]
39.6cm
INFO
Product Category
gram Book
Year
Y25
INPUT DEVICE
Keyboard
Full Size 97 Keys(US), 98 Keys(UK) w/ Numeric keypad
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
LED
LED
Power, Charging
POWER
AC Adapter
KR/EU: 65W (3pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable ) NA/JP/TW : 65W (2pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable ) Others : 65W (2pole) with internal cable and with extra AC power cord
SOUND
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
SYSTEM
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7/i5 CPU) Intel UHD Graphics (i3 CPU)
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)
Processor
Intel® Core™ i7-1355U (10 Cores: 2P + 8E, P: 1.7 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.2 up to 3.7 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB) Intel® Core™ i5-1334U (10 Cores: 2P + 8E, P: 1.3 up to 4.6 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.4 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB) Intel® Core™ i3-1315U (6 Cores, 2P + 4E, P: 1.2 up to 4.5 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.3 GHz, L3 Cache 10MB)
THERMAL
Thermal
Fan cooling system
DESIGN
Color
Color: Titan Silver - A part: PC/ABS (Silver) - B part: PC/ABS (Black) - C part: PC/ABS (Silver) / KBD: Texture (White) - D part: PC/ABS (Silver)
BATTERY
Battery
51Wh Li-Ion
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
HDMI
HDMI (4K@60Hz)
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 (x1), USB 2.0 (x1)
USB Type C
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 & USB PD Support (x2)
DC-in
N/A
RJ45
N/A
PRE-INSTALLED SW
Dolby Atmos
O
LG gram Link
O
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
O
LG Display Extension
O
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
X
LG On Screen Display 3
O
LG PC Manuals
O
LG Pen Settings
X
LG Security Guard
O
Quick Share
O
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
O
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
O
Bamboo Paper
X
LG Smart Assistant
O
LG Quick Guide
O
LG Lively Theme
O
LG Easy Guide
X
LG PC Care
O
LG Trouble Shooting
X
LG Update & Renew
O (X at launch, will be updated in Jan 2025)
LG xboom Buds
X
My gram
X
gram Chat (AI Voyager)
X
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
Dimension(inch)
14.2 x 9.4 x 0.74~0.76
Dimension(mm)
359.8 x 237.8 x 18.9~19.4
Shipping Dimension(mm)
550 x 342 x 69
Shipping weight(kg)
2.62 kg
weight(lb)
3.64 lbs
Shipping weight(lb)
5.78 lbs
Shipping Dimension(inch)
21.7 x 13.5 x 2.7
weight(g)
1,650 g
SECURITY
SSD Security
SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option), Kensington lock
ACCESSORY
Accessory
Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (Vary by countries and SKU)
STORAGE
eMMC
N/A
HDD
N/A
MMC Slot
N/A
SSD
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB / 512GB / 256GB
SSD (1)
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB
SSD (2)
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 512GB
SSD (3)
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 256GB
Memory
8 / 16GB DDR4 (Dual Channel, 3200MHz)
Memory (1)
8GB DDR4 (Dual Channel, 3200MHz)
Memory (2)
16GB DDR4 (Dual Channel, 3200MHz)
