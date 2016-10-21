We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Video
[Corporate] LG Video Wall – Hyundai Motor Studio_Seoul, Korea
Reference21/10/2016
Going beyond the concept of an automobile showroom to an inspiring space for art and culture, Hyundai Motor Studio has been a signature multimedia art space created with LG VideoWall.
The immense interactive digital signage made up of 40 LG IPS panels is eye-catching and the VideoWall facing the street, which is the signature ‘face’ of Hyundai Motor Studios, shows the sense of wholeness and immensity.
- PREVIOUS
- NEXT[GITEX2016] LG Booth_Overview28/10/2016