About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Video

[Retail] Dubai Mall_UAE

Reference01/07/2025
[Retail] Dubai Mall_UAE

Dubai Mall, which over 80 million people visit annually, is one of the most well-known malls in the world.
At the center of this 548,000m² mall is an aquarium with an OLED Signage which is turning our imagination into reality.
The 820 unit of display is ranked at Guinnes World Record as 3 titles:'World's largest OLED Screen / World's highest resolution video wall / World's largest high definition video wall'

Besides the OLED Signage, ULTRA Stretch and LED display are also installed at other famouse attractions around the aquarium.
Watch the video and get creative idea about how LG signage can contribute to you and your partners' business.
-. Tag : LG, LGInformationDislay, LGOLED, OLED, DubaiMall

Back to list