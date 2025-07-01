We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Video
[Retail] Dubai Mall_UAE
Dubai Mall, which over 80 million people visit annually, is one of the most well-known malls in the world.
At the center of this 548,000m² mall is an aquarium with an OLED Signage which is turning our imagination into reality.
The 820 unit of display is ranked at Guinnes World Record as 3 titles:'World's largest OLED Screen / World's highest resolution video wall / World's largest high definition video wall'
Besides the OLED Signage, ULTRA Stretch and LED display are also installed at other famouse attractions around the aquarium.
Watch the video and get creative idea about how LG signage can contribute to you and your partners' business.
-. Tag : LG, LGInformationDislay, LGOLED, OLED, DubaiMall
- PREVIOUS