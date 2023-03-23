We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Touch Screen TV
15LN766A (NA)
()
Key Features
- UL Hospital Grade Listed
- 15-inch Full HD Touch Display
- Pre-loaded Apps Support (webOS 22)
Smart Touch Screen TV for
Personal Enjoyment
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
All Spec
INFO
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
Stand Type
No Stand
Front Color
Front : Black, Back : white Ivory
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
15.6
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
VIDEO
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
Yes
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
Yes
AUDIO (SOUND)
Speaker (Audio Output)
2W+2W
LG Sound Sync
Yes(Required Bluetooth)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
Digital
ATSC, Clear QAM, Analog NTSC
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
NTSC
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
Pro:Centric Cloud
Yes (1.0)
Pro:Centric Direct
Yes (5.0)
SMART FUNCTION
webOS version
Yes (webOS22)
Web Browser
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes (802.11ac)
Soft AP
Yes
Screen Share
Yes
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
HDMI-ARC
Yes (HDMI1)
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
EzManager
Yes
USB Cloning
Yes
SNMP
Yes
HTNG-CEC (Version)
Yes (1.4)
IR Out
Yes (MPI)
Multi IR Code
Yes
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
Yes
Insert Image
Yes
One Channel Map
Yes (LCM)
Instant ON
Yes
Full Touch Screen
Yes
Energy Saving mode
Yes
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
Protection Cover (Glass)
Yes
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
NTP sync timer
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
23.6/23.6/23.6/60.0
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
23.3/23.3/23.3/59.7
Weight without Stand
2.9kg
Weight in Shipping
4.5kg (W/O stand)
POWER SPEC.
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 120 V~, 50 / 60 Hz
Power Consumption(Max)
35W
Power Consumption(Typ)
33W
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W under
STANDARD
Safety
UL
EMC
FCC
ACCESSORIES
Power Cable
Yes(1.8M,Angle Type)
