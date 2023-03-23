About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Smart Touch Screen TV
Contact us

Smart Touch Screen TV

Contact us

Smart Touch Screen TV

15LN766A (NA)
15ln766a-na gallery image-1
15ln766a-na gallery image-2
15ln766a-na gallery image-3
15ln766a-na gallery image-4
15ln766a-na gallery image-5
15ln766a-na gallery image-6
15ln766a-na gallery image-7
15ln766a-na gallery image-8
15ln766a-na gallery image-1
15ln766a-na gallery image-2
15ln766a-na gallery image-3
15ln766a-na gallery image-4
15ln766a-na gallery image-5
15ln766a-na gallery image-6
15ln766a-na gallery image-7
15ln766a-na gallery image-8

Key Features

  • UL Hospital Grade Listed
  • 15-inch Full HD Touch Display
  • Pre-loaded Apps Support (webOS 22)

Smart Touch Screen TV for
Personal Enjoyment

In a hospital room, a patient is lying in a bed and touching an arm TV screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

The patient is easily controlling his personal TV using touch, lying in the bed.

LG webOS 22
15" Touch Display

Explore LG webOS 22 of the 15-inch full HD TV with touchscreen support. From adjusting TV show channels to a variety of apps, it can be easily operated using touch, pleasantly aiding patients who spend a long time in bed.

* Depending on app's policy, payment may be required for some services.

Various apps such as games, web browsers, or clocks are shown on the TV launcher.

Various Apps for Entertainment

LG's Arm TV LN766A that has an web browser with various popular game apps, provides users more enjoyable and differentiated experiences – it won’t let them get bored.

* TV must be connected to the internet.
* The App List on the screen may differ from the actual list.

The Pro:Idiom is preventing illegal copying of content.

Reliable Content Playback with Pro:Idiom

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.

The rounded-corner design of the LN766A is being shown.

Stylish and Practical Design

The LN766A has a stylish round corner finish and its ivory colored back cover harmonizes with hospital surroundings. As it meets the VESA standard, it can be also mounted on a wall.

The patient is lying in the bed and watching the UL-listed TV.

UL Hospital Grade Listed

The Arm TV is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment, meeting safety requirements by UL.

The back cover of the LN766A is being shown.

Use of ISO 22196 Standard Material

Antimicrobial properties are built in to inhibit the growth of bacteria that may affect the product.

* Antibacterial Properties: Antimicrobial properties do not protect users against bacteria, viruses, germs or other disease causing micro-organisms.
* External plastic housing excludes front LCD panel.
* ISO 22196: Measurement of antibacterial activity on plastics and other non-porous surfaces.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Stand Type

    No Stand

  • Front Color

    Front : Black, Back : white Ivory

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    15.6

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    Yes

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    2W+2W

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes(Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    ATSC, Clear QAM, Analog NTSC

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    NTSC

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    Yes (1.0)

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    Yes (5.0)

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    Yes (webOS22)

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Soft AP

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • HDMI-ARC

    Yes (HDMI1)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    Yes

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    Yes (1.4)

  • IR Out

    Yes (MPI)

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    Yes

  • Insert Image

    Yes

  • One Channel Map

    Yes (LCM)

  • Instant ON

    Yes

  • Full Touch Screen

    Yes

  • Energy Saving mode

    Yes

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Protection Cover (Glass)

    Yes

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • NTP sync timer

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    23.6/23.6/23.6/60.0

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    23.3/23.3/23.3/59.7

  • Weight without Stand

    2.9kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    4.5kg (W/O stand)

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 120 V~, 50 / 60 Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    35W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    33W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W under

STANDARD

  • Safety

    UL

  • EMC

    FCC

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cable

    Yes(1.8M,Angle Type)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.